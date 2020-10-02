FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University baseball team is in quarantine after five players tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.
Based on the results of contact tracing, the Allegany County Health Department provided guidance to the university to quarantine the whole team.
Practices were suspended when the positive results were received and all members of the baseball team were tested.
"All of us at Frostburg State University appreciate our partnership with the Allegany County Health Department for their public health guidance throughout the COVID pandemic, and we look for continued collaboration as we all work to ensure the safety of our campus and surrounding community," said Troy Dell, FSU director of athletics.
The university has been conducting COVID-19 testing on its athletics program and sports teams under guidelines set by the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport. FSU had postponed sports until the spring; however, the NCAA allows practices to occur.
Due to quarantine, the student-athletes will not be allowed on campus until they are cleared by medical professionals, the same procedure as with positive cases in isolation. The health department is directing how long they should stay in quarantine.
Students on campus who are required to quarantine are allowed to return home to do so, or they can use the off-campus housing contracted by the university.
