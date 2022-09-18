CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jordan Marcucci caught three touchdown passes from Isaiah Lester, the last covering 73 yards that proved to be the difference in undefeated Frostburg State’s 34-28 victory at the University of Charleston on Saturday afternoon.
Lester passed for 235 yards, completing 14 of 22 attempts and three touchdowns.
Marcucci was the team’s leading receiver with 96 yards on five catches and the three scores.
The Bobcats were balanced offensively, gaining 521 total yards, rushing for 226 and passing for 289.
Frostburg State again dominated possession time, keeping the ball for 39:28 to 20:32.
The Bobcats’ Sean Aaron was the leading rusher, picking up 120 yards on 16 attempts with a long run of 70 yards. Josh Maxwell added 109 on 20 rushes with a long of 32. Starting quarterback Graham Walker ran three times for eight yards.
Walker scored the game’s first touchdown on an eight-yard run with 4:39 to play in the first quarter.
Dayne Koontz made four extra points and two of four field goals, a 39-yarder in the second quarter that gave the Bobcats a 10-0 lead and a 22-yarder in the third quarter that increased FSU’s lead to 20-14.
Charleston, which finished with 353 yards, took a 14-10 lead on two touchdown runs from quarterback Davis Black of one and 32 yards at 4:57 and 2:54 of the second quarter. Black accounted for all four of the Golden Eagles scores, also passing for two touchdowns.
The Bobcats retook the lead at 17-14 with three seconds to go before halftime on Lester’s one-yard TD pass to Marcucci.
Following Koontz’s third quarter field goal, Charleston took a 21-20 lead on a 54-yard pass from Black to Marquan Harris and Tim McCutchen’s third of four extra points at 7:24.
The Lester to Marcucci connection helped the Bobcats take control with the next 14 points on TDs of five yards with 1:19 left in the third quarter and the 73-yard in the fourth at 14:06.
Charleston pulled to within six on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Black to Colby Cooper at 12:07.
The Golden Eagles had two more possessions that ended in a punt and an interception by the Bobcats’ Wylan Harich, his second of the game. Black threw three picks and both teams lost a fumble.
Harich was FSU’s defensive standout with eight tackles, six solo and the two picks. Colby Street also had eight tackles and Dylan Culpen and Keyser’s Jacob Biser both had five.
In an early season battle between Mountain East Conference leaders, Frostburg State (3-0, 2-0 MEC) will host Concord (3-0, MEC 2-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Charleston (1-2, 1-1 MEC) hosts Alderson Broaddus at the same time.
