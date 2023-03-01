WHEELING, W.Va. — Ninth-Seeded Frostburg State made nearly 64% of its shots in the fourth quarter and rallied past No. 8 seed Davis & Elkins, 70-64, on Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Mountain East Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament, presented by The Health Plan.
“It feels good to get Frostburg State University’s first MEC Tournament win in school history,” said first-year Bobcat head coach Jenna Eckleberry. “We came out on fire in the first half and played nearly a perfect 15 minutes, but late in the first half had some lapses on defense.
“Then, we gave up 25 points in the third quarter. But, in the fourth quarter we got down on defense and made stops. The players did not want their season to come to an end today and they stepped up and made plays.”
With Davis & Elkins leading 56-49 with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, Frostburg State went on a 12-0 run over a five-minute stretch to take over momentum in the game with a 61-56 lead at the 2:47 mark. Emilee Weakley, the 2023 MEC Freshman of the Year, scored six points during the stretch while Rhiana Hall, Arianna Briggs-Hall and Shelby Funchess added buckets.
Jackie Wright dropped in a layup and Ellie Wilkerson added a jump shot to bring the Senators back to within a single point (61-60) with 2:11 remaining, but a layup by Briggs-Hall and a jumper by Weakley pushed the Bobcat lead back to six with 44 seconds remaining.
From that point, the Bobcats buried four straight free throw attempts to answer a pair of D&E baskets and to seal Frostburg State’s win.
With today’s victory, Frostburg State advances to Thursday’s semifinal round against top-seeded Glenville State at 6 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.
FSU’s Weakley led all scorers with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Briggs-Hall added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Funchess and Hall also reached double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
For the game, Frostburg State shot 42% from the floor, including a 7 of 11 (63.6%) in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats scored 22 points off turnovers and had 38 in the paint.
Davis & Elkins had four double-figure scorers, led by Ellie Wilkerson with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Taylor Smith added 12 points and three steals. Wright and Jaela Reid had 11 and 10, respectively.
The Senators shot 43.5% (27 of 62) from the floor and 62.5% from the floor in the third quarter and rallied from a six-point deficit at the 8:50 mark of the third quarter to a five-point lead with 3:50 remaining in the third. D&E would hold on to the lead and entered the fourth with a 52-49 advantage.
“We’ve talked about highs and lows all season, but I’m proud of how the team came together this season,” said Senators’ first-year head coach Donna Carr.
D&E scored 12 points on the fast-break and also dropped in 15 off of nine offensive boards.
Although Frostburg State led for over 28 minutes, the game featured three lead changes and five ties.
In the other first-round game, No. 7 Concord, who raced to big early leads and rolled to double-digit wins twice during the regular season over 10th-seeded Notre Dame, had to overcome an eight-point, third-quarter deficit to eliminate the Falcons, 78-67.
The victory improved Concord to 13-16 and sets up a meeting with second-seeded West Virginia State (22-5) in the tournament quarterfinals Thursday at noon. Concord knocked off West Virginia State 82-71 in the next-to-last game of the regular season on Feb. 22.
Notre Dame finishes at 7-22.
