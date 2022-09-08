FROSTBURG — Unbeaten Frostburg State scored three goals in the second half to break open a one-goal game to shut out Alderson Broaddus 4-0 Wednesday night at Bobcat Stadium for its first Mountain East Conference victory of the season.
Blake Hoskins scored the last two goals and Carlos Quintero Rivas had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats.
Danny Caparotti’s goal on Quintero Rivas’ assist gave FSU the 1-0 lead at the 37:24 mark.
With 61:16 showing on the clock, Quintero Rivas’ unassisted goal gave FSU a 2-0 cushion.
Hoskins first goal came at 64:39 and he sealed it at 84:52. Kevin Garcia-Torres assisted on Hoskins’ first goal.
FSU outshot the Battlers 19-15 but Alderson Broaddus had to edge in corner kicks, 7-3.
Bobcat goalies Brennan Moore and Parker Shugars made five saves, all by Moore while the Battlers’ Diego Gomez went the distance with seven saves.
Frostburg State (2-0-2 overall, 1-0-2 MEC) hosts Wheeling Saturday evening at 7:30.
WVU Potomac State 3 Northern Virginia 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — Former Mountain Ridge standout Jacob Ritchie scored the tying goal in the first half and Rashid Nacif’s two goals after halftime lifted WVU Potomac State over Northern Virginia Tuesday Evening at Stayman Field.
Northern Virginia took a quick 1-0 lead 2:50 into the game on Ermias Goshu’s goal off an assist from Alex Romero.
The Catamounts (2-1), led by first-year head coach Mo Pratt, tied it less than three minutes before halftime on Ritchie’s goal assisted by Guilherme Moreira at 42:12
“It wasn’t the start we were looking for but we showed a lot of character, and worked out some of the tatical issues we were struggling with early,” said Pratt. “We were able to get a quality Region 20 win.”
Nacif’s goal at 58:18 in the second half gave the Catamounts the lead it wouldn’t relinquish. His second goal came at 65:08 and the defense kept the Nighthawks scoreless the rest of the way.
The Catamounts dominated in shots 22-9 and had a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks. Goalie Tim Bailey and Eathan Ashenfelter combined to make six saves. Bailey stopped four shots in 74 minutes of play while Ashenfelter stopped two in the game’s final 15 minutes. Northern Virginia’s lone goalie Jack Pinson made 11 saves.
Potomac State opened the season Aug. 25 with a 5-0 victory over Cecil College on a hat trick by Nacif and goals from Joaquin Araujo and Brock Amos. The Catamounts suffered their lone defeat to Harford 2-1 on Aug. 30. Mason Machur had the Catamounts’ goal.
Potomac State plays its first road game on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in LaPlata against the College of Southern Maryland.
