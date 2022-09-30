PEMBROKE, N.C. — For the second week in a row, Frostburg State’s comeback fell a point short.
On Thursday, The Bobcats visited UNC Pembroke two days earlier than expected due to Hurricane Ian’s predicted path into North Carolina. The game was originally supposed to be played on Saturday.
The Braves jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half and then held on as the Bobcats battled back only to lose by a point, again, 10-9, when Dayne Koontz’s 47-yard field goal attempt fell short.
Last week, Frostburg State’s rally against Concord was stopped on a botched extra point attempt in a 23-22 defeat.
Trailing 10-0, the Bobcats pulled to within three 2:57 before halftime on Isaiah Lester’s six-yard pass to Jordan Marcucci and Knootz’s extra point.
In the third quarter, the defense got the Bobcats to within a point when Delonta Butler tackled UNC Pembroke’s JaQuan Kelly in the end zone for the safety at 6:01 of the third quarter.
The Bobcats only gained one yard on the possession following the defensive score.
In the fourth quarter, the Braves had a 14-play, 58-yard drive that started at 10:59 but ended without any points when Alex Alvarado’s 36-yard field goal went wide left.
With 1:58 to go, the Lester guided FSU from its own 20 to the Braves’ 30 for the potential game-winning kick.
UNC Pembroke improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain East Conference. FSU dropped to 3-2 and 2-2.
The Braves’ outgained the Bobcats 303 to 240, led by Z. Adams-Duckson’s 88 yards on 19 carries.
Alvarado gave Pembroke a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 21-yard field goal and quarterback Josh Jones’ 10-yard run in the second quarter put the Braves up 10-0.
The Bobcats’ Lester passed for 156 yards, completing 14 of 26 attempts with the touchdown and an interception. Josh Maxwell was the leading rusher with 29 yards on seven attempts as Pembroke held FSU’s ground game to only 84 yards while they rushed for 208.
Cole Porter led FSU in receiving with 67 yards on three catches. Marcucci had five receptions for 15 yards. Luke Freeman and Wylan Harich both stood out on defense, each totaling 10 tackles. Keyser’s Jacob Biser had three.
Frostburg State hosts Notre Dame (Ohio) next Saturday for Homecoming at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.