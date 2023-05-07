FROSTBURG — Four players combined to score 13 goals to lead Frostburg State over Notre Dame College 17-10 to capture the Mountain East Conference women’s lacrosse championship Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
The title is the first in the conference for Frostburg State in women’s lacrosse.
Freshman Neila Haney, the MEC’s Offensive Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring four goals to lead the Bobcats.
Freshmen Dahlia Trippel, Emily Lamoreaux and senior Lilly Stephens each scored three.
The Falcons won the opening draw control and looked for the opening goal, but sophomore Delaney Devers shut down any notion of an NDC lead with a caused turnover that led to FSU’s first offensive possession. Stephens fed junior Anna Kearney from behind the goal, with the latter making a couple of moves inside the arc before firing a shot into the back of the net two minutes in. A couple of minutes later, sophomore Nicole Gray made a huge stop in goal, which resulted in Stephens scoring a solo goal from a near-impossible angle for a 2-0 lead.
After yet another Notre Dame draw control, Trippel got Frostburg the ball back with a caused turnover and ground ball pickup, eventually setting up Stephens to get fouled and win a free position, which she effortlessly put away. NDC got yet another draw control but still couldn’t manage to get on the scoreboard, with a pair of shots going high and giving FSU the ball back on offense. Lamoreaux made it four goals in four possessions on a free position for a stunning 4-0 lead.
Finally, 11 minutes into the quarter, Notre Dame got off the mark, taking advantage of a Bobcat yellow card for Grace Rotter to score a free position man-up goal.
Frostburg did not let that momentum last long, as Haney was fouled with two-and-a-half minutes left in the period and easily put away her free position shot, followed 40 seconds later with Kearney scoring a man-up free position for a shocking 6-1 lead. The Falcons, the top seed, had a late chance to get a goal back, but an awkward shot careened back off the crossbar, keeping FSU with a five-goal lead at the end of dthe first period.
Each team traded turnovers for the first four minutes of the second quarter.
NDC was the first to get things going, as Joselyn Storm began the start of a great individual day with a solo goal. Frostburg fired back on a pair of quick goals from Haney and sophomore Kerri Hayes, appearing to take full control of the contest up 8-2.
Notre Dame, however, put up a fight in the final seven minutes of the half as goals from Storm and Grace Nickoloff made it 8-4.
Trippel capitalized on a man-up free position for a goal but the Falcons closed with two scores from Kendal Johnson and Piper Hammond inside the final 30 seconds to trail by three, 9-6, at the break.
The second half began with both defenses shining through the first seven minutes.
It took a Notre Dame yellow card to get things moving, as Lamoreaux scored her second goal off a free position for a 10-6 advantage. After Frostburg forced a pair of turnovers, Lamoreaux got her hat trick — setting a new career-high — with her third goal and giving the Bobcats’ a five-goal advantage.
Notre Dame, the two-time defending tournament champions, rallied with Storm winning a pair of draw controls 40 seconds apart, scoring a goal, and watching Rotter earn her second score to put the deficit within three again at 11-8.
Any hopes of a comeback were effectively shut down in the final two minutes of the period as Trippel took over the offense with back-to-back goals a minute apart, then Haney put away a pass from Stephens with eight seconds on the clock for a 14-8 lead headed to the final frame.
Storm tried to will Notre Dame back in the last quarter, scoring her fourth goal just over a minute into of the fourth get within five.
Gray then stood tall again, thwarting the Falcons’ next attempt at goal, which sparked the bench and the home crowd.
After a yellow card against Frostburg, Lamoreaux caused a turnover on NDC’s resulting possession, from which Stephens earned her hat trick with another free position goal for a 15-9 lead.
Another fantastic Gray save and a Devers-caused turnover allowed Hayes to score her second goal, then a draw control win from junior Camden DeMaio allowed Trippel to feed Haney for the latter’s fourth goal.
In the final 90 seconds, Storm put away her fifth score, but it was too little, too late, as the FSU bench sprinted onto the field at the final buzzer of the seven-goal victory to secure its first conference championship at the Divison II level.
For the Falcons, Storm had herself a career day, setting a new personal best in draw controls (10) and tying her career high in goals, while Hammond also stuffed the stat sheet with four draw controls, three caused turnovers, a pair of ground balls, and a goal.
The Bobcats were led by Haney, Lamoreaux, Trippel and Stephens, while Kearney and Hayes each added a pair of goals. Devers, Gray and Trippel combined for nine caused turnovers and nine ground balls.
Frostburg ends its title-winning season at 12-8, the program’s most victories since 1992, while Notre Dame finishes at 10-9.
FSU set new program records this season in goals scored (291), total points (407) and goals against average (8.53).
MEC All-Tournament Team Madison Partridge — Charleston, W.Va. Piper Hammond — Notre Dame College Carlie Wilson — NDC Darby Stolz — UC Lilly Stephens — Frostburg State Emily Lamoreaux — FSU Joselyn Storm — NDC Dahlia Trippel — FSU Nicole Gray — FSU MVP – Neila Haney — FSU
