CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frostburg State takes its unbeaten record on the road for the first time this season as the Bobcats visit the University of Charleston today at noon in Mountain East Conference matchup.
This will be the third meeting between the two universities and the Bobcats have won both. Last season they beat the Golden Eagles in overtime, 30-24, and in their first meeting in 2019, the Bobcats dominated 42-7.
Charleston is 1-1 overall and both teams are 1-0 in the MEC.
Last week at Bobcat Stadium, Frostburg State picked up a hard-fought win over West Virginia State, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter to prevail 18-7.
Junior kicker Dayne Koontz kicked four field goals and redshirt freshman Sean Aaron ran 13 yards for the score late in the fourth making it 12-7 FSU. Koontz would the victory, tacking on two more field goals of 28 and 35 yards.
The Bobcats have now started three of their last five seasons off by going 2-0.
Charleston took part in arguably week two’s most entertaining contest by defeating Fairmont State in a Thursday night thriller, winning 40-38 in four overtimes.
The Golden Eagles led 21-7 at halftime, but Falcons fought back to tie the game at 28-28 with around a minute left in the fourth.
Charleston scored first in the first overtime on a 1-yard run, and Fairmont would answer with the same scoring play in overtime two making it 35-35. Following the trading of 25- and 36-yard field goals, the score sat at 38-all. After the first round of two-point conversions failed in the third overtime, the fourth would see Charleston force Fairmont State to to try to tie again but a quick throw into the back of the end zone was incomplete, giving the Golden Eagles the two-point victory.
Eric Wagoner became only the second head coach in FSU history to open their first season 2-0, joining DeLane Fitzgerald (2014-2021) who defeated Geneva 24-19 and Shenandoah 20-10 in his first two contests.
Koontz connected on all four field goal attempts during FSU’s win over West Virginia State. He made kicks of 26, 22, 28 and 35 yards, accounting for 12 of the Bobcats’ 18 points. Koontz also punted five times for 199 yards, including two that were downed inside the 20-yard line. He had a long punt of 54 yards and he was honored by the MEC as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Frostburg State once again received votes in this weeks AFCA Top 25 Poll with 33, sitting behind Washburn, Kansas, 102, Virginia Union 97, Nebraska-Kearney 81; Tiffin (Ohio), 51, Henderson State, Arkansas 48, Colorado St.-Pueblo, 46 and West Alabama, 43.
Senior running back Josh Maxwell currently leads the MEC in rushing, with 228 yards on 50 carries for a 4.6 per rush average and 114 per game.
