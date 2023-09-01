WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Frostburg State endured an early road test to begin its 2023 season, taking down New Haven 27-24 in overtime on Thursday night.
Trailing 24-14 midway through the third quarter, the Bobcats scored the final 10 points of regulation to force overtime and senior Dayne Koontz's 23-yard field goal on the first possession gave the Bobcats the 27-24 lead.
On New Haven's possession, the Chargers, on fourth-and-two, opted to go for it instead of the potential tie and a second overtime. Anthony Smith's open-field tackle stopped Christopher Ais reception in the flat a yard short of the stick and gave the Bobcats the thrilling season-opening victory.
The Chargers showed early why they were an NCAA tournament team last season, thrilling the home crowd with a 52-yard opening kickoff return. After a couple of quick passing, Daelen Menard found Dev Holmes on a 25-yard score for the 7-0 lead two minutes into the game.
The sides traded possessions with defense the name of the game early on, as FSU converted a key third down on an eight-yard completion from senior quarterback Graham Walker to redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Gibson. On the next play to start the second quarter, the pair connected again on a 39-yard strike to the house and Koontz's kick tied it at 7-7.
New Haven used a couple of chunk plays to quickly get into the red zone on their next possession, but FSU's defense held firm and limited the Chargers to a field goal and only a 10-7 lead. The Chargers had some more momentum as a blocked punt gave them great field position, eventually driving all the way to the Frostburg 26. Redshirt junior Colby Street's fantastic diving interception — off a deflection from the line of scrimmage — spoiled the Chargers' hopes.
New Haven (0-1) repaid the favor on the next play when Giye Jenkins jumped an intended wide receiver screen and scored on the interception return for the 17-7 advantage.
Frostburg ended the half on a high note, churning five-and-a-half minutes off the clock before sophomore Sean Aaron pounded it in from four yards out to trail by three at halftime, 17-14.
Neither team made anything of their first possessions of the second half, but the Chargers again capitalized on good field position at the 7:34 mark. Menard found Holmes for an important 12-yard pass on a third-and-eight, with the two later connecting for a seven-yard score to go up 24-14.
FSU and Walker passed their way up the field on the ensuing drive, the highlight being a 37-yard strike down the middle of the field to graduate Justin Brown. Walker then found junior Max Davis on a smooth play-action route to get in the red zone. Aaron once again bruised his way in for a two-yard score to bring the Bobcats back to within three at 24-21.
Frostburg's defense locked in at the start of the fourth quarter, holding New Haven to a pair of three-and-outs. When FSU got the ball back, the pairing of Aaron and sophomore Owen Doyle left their respective marks on the Chargers. Aaron broke through on a fourth-and-six for 23 yards to keep the drive alive, while Doyle had 28 yards rushing on his own. New Haven stiffened, forcing Koontz to kick his first field goal of the season and the 24-all tie.
FSU missed a chance to win in the final minute of regulation as Menard couldn't find his intended target Holmes on a fourth-and-five. A laser down the sideline from Walker was hauled in by Gibson to set Frostburg up inside Charger territory. As time ticked down, Koontz's 40-yard field goal drifted wide left.
The Bobcats had the first overtime possession, getting to the Chargers' six before Koontz knocked through the 23-yarder for the team's first lead at 27-24.
New Haven started with a three-yard run, followed by back-to-back incompletions, the latter of which was knocked down at the line by junior Leonard Scott. After an offside penalty gave the Chargers a fourth-and-two at the Bobcat 18, the fourth-down swing pass to Ais was stopped a yard short by Smith's game-ending tackle.
Walker finished 20 of 32 for 256 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron led FSU's 173 total rushing yards with 71. Gibson and Brown combined for 187 yards receiving on nine catches, with Gibson getting the TD catch. Street flew around the field, making a team-high seven tackles to go with his interception, while Scott had Frostburg's lone sack, as well as another tackle for loss.
The Bobcats (1-0) stay on the road for their Mountain East Conference opener against Wheeling (W.Va.) on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m.
