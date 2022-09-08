FROSTBURG — Frostburg State combined for 38 shots while holding Alderson Broaddus to four in a dominating 3-0 victory Wednesday evening at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
“It was a good test for us to be honest,” FSU head coach Brian Parker said. “Sometimes in these games you’re going to have to be very patient. Things aren’t always gonna happen right away. It’s a 90-minute game, of course, and I think what a lot of teams have to learn is that the moment or opportunity to change the game might come in the first minute, the 30th minute or the 90th minute.”
The Bobcats (3-0) took the lead at the 17:41 mark in the first half on a unassisted goal from Toni Fiocco-Miser. She shot from inside the 25-yard line and scored. The highlights continued in the second half for the Bobcats as Keely Knotts scored at the 68:45 mark. She was near the sideline at the 10-yard line and shot into the top right corner for a long goal.
“I got the ball, did what I was supposed to do,” Knotts said. “I did what coach told me to do, take it in and I just looked up and saw my shot and just took it.”
About eight minutes later, Mackenzie Alonso found Madi Allen to seal the game at the 77:32 mark.
By halftime, the Bobcats had combined for 17 shots and six on goal. It took the Battlers (0-1-1) until the 77:05 mark in the second half to attempt a shot. Alderson Broaddus was held to four shots total and two on goal overall. Frostburg combined for 38 shots and 15 on goal in the game.
Six Bobcats took at least one shot in the first half. Seven finished with at least one shot in the game. Mackenzie Alonso led Frostburg with seven shots. Lela Clark took five including three on goal. Fiocco-Miser also took five shots including two on goal. The Bobcats led 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
“We had a little bit of scouting on them,” Parker said. “We matched up well with them, we kept the ball a lot and we’re very good at pulling them apart. We have some terrific pacing forwards who are very good and hard to handle. We are always going to match up well in terms of pacing and quickness and skill with teams and that really showed itself.”
Through three games, Frostburg’s defense has not allowed a goal so far. It’s the first time the Bobcats have opened a season with three consecutive shutouts since 2010.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Parker said. “It’s sort of a cliché but it’s also very true. We have a terrific goalkeeper, we have a terrific returning back line who are all experienced. Abbey Dennis is one of the best center backs we’ve ever had. Honestly, it’s about personnel and just organizing them in a way that maximizes their skill and intensity and that’s what we’ve done.”
Ashley Bilger started in goal for Frostburg and played most of the game. She made two saves in 80:36 of game time. Former Allegany High standout Katie Sterne played the final 9:24 in goal for the Bobcats and did not record any saves.
Dariana Recarte led Alderson Broaddus with two shots including one on goal. Iris Jiminez had one shot on goal and Laikleyn Leggett had one shot. Olivia Kqira played the entire game in goal for the Battlers and had 12 saves and allowed three goals.
“It was as much of a team effort as it was a physical battle,” Knotts said. “It was everyone joining in, everyone getting passes and playing their heart out.”
Frostburg concludes a two-game home stand on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Wheeling. It will be the sixth time the Bobcats have faced the Cardinals.
“We’ll do some scouting on them with some video and decide what matchups we like and what system we like,” Baker said. “We’ll try to do our best to maximize our chances against Wheeling.”
