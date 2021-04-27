FROSTBURG — In a battle for sole possession of first in the Mountain East Conference’s North Division, Frostburg State was swept by West Liberty, giving the Hilltoppers the top of the standings Monday afternoon.
West Liberty (27-11 overall, 21-7 MEC) won the first game 3-1 and came from behind to take the second game 7-3 for the sweep.
Frostburg State (21-12, 19-9 MEC) had won five of its last six games before facing West Liberty.
Kat Donzella led the Hilltoppers in the opener with three of the team’s six hits, including a fourth-inning solo home run and a double, scoring twice with an RBI.
Annie Patterson, Conner Assif and Sidney Little had the other base hits.
The Bobcats were held to four hits, including doubles by Sam Carver, Brianna Powell and Aliyah Ramey. Kennadie Batchelor had an RBI single in the seventh inning.
West Liberty’s Makenzie Amend improved to 6-1 with the win, going five innings of two-hit ball with eight strike outs and no walks.
FSU’s Shawna Leonard went the distance in picking up just her third loss with 11 victories. She struck out six and walked three.
In the second game, the Hilltoppers used a four-run fifth to overcome a 3-2 deficit on their way to a 7-3 victory.
They outhit the Bobcats 14-7 and was again led by Donzella, who had three with a double and scored a run.
In the deciding fifth inning, Sydney Little had an RBI triple, Laural Suanders and Katie Beeman RBI singles, Lauren Garcia brought in a run on a fielder’s choice and one run was unearned.
Taylor Bonnett added a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Frostburg State, led by Kat Treff’s and Carver’s two hits, took a 1-0 lead in the first on Carver’s sacrifice fly.
Ramey’s two-run base hit in the third gave the Bobcats a 3-1 lead.
Bonnett, in relief of starter Patterson, got her first win (1-1) going 4 2/3 innings allowing only two hits while striking out five.
Sidney Theobald took the loss (9-6), surrendering 13 hits, two walks with two strike outs.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Wesleyan swept Frostburg State in Frostburg’s final home series, winning the first game 10-2 and taking the second 4-3.
In the opener, Wesleyan scored nine first-inning runs to take control early. Five players had two or more hits led by Grace Smith’s three.
Taylor McCarty had a two-run home run for FSU.
In the second game, Wesleyan scored three runs in the top of the seventh rallying to sweep FSU.
Aliyah Ramey homered, McCarty had an RBI double and Sierra Sanderson had an RBI base hit for FSU’s runs.
Frostburg visits Charleston for a doubleheader on Friday at 2 p.m.
