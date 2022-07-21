BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced Thursday that the Frostburg State football home matchup against Fairmont State on Thursday, Oct. 20, will be regionally televised live on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bobcat Stadium with Travis Jones and Reed Williams on the call.
The broadcasts will reach nearly 10 million homes, as MASN is available in Maryland, as well as six other states in the region, stretching from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina.
MASN is on 30 cable and fiber optic providers and is televised nationally via satellite providers DirecTV and Dish Network. AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which has broadcast multiple Mountain East Conference events in recent years, stretches across five states and delivers more than 350 live events each year — all of which are available in high definition.
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh is available on cable and satellite providers throughout most of Pennsylvania, almost all of West Virginia, western Maryland, eastern Ohio, southwestern border areas of New York and Ashland, Kentucky — reaching 2.4 million homes in the region.
“Since the MEC formed nearly a decade ago, we have consistently aimed to cultivate television opportunities throughout and beyond our conference footprint,” said Commissioner Reid Amos. “We are very pleased to once again work with MASN and AT&T SportsNet to showcase a 2022 MEC football matchup between Fairmont State and Frostburg State.”
Frostburg State enters the season coming off a 10-1 campaign in 2021, winning a share of the MEC football championship.
The season and home opener will be Thursday, Sept. 1, against American International at Bobcat Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
