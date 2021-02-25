SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Frostburg State, down by 11 points, battled back to take a four-point lead with a little more than four minutes to play before host Notre Dame closed out the game on an 18-6 run to defeat the Bobcats 84-76 Wednesday night.
The loss drops the Bobcats to 4-10 overall and 4-9 in the Mountain East Conference. Notre Dame improves to 7-8 overall and in the MEC. FSU hosted Wheeling last night in a conference game at Bobcat Arena.
The Bobcats’ Agyei Edwards scored a game-high 26 points on 10 baskets including four 3-pointers and made 2 of 4 free throws. He had a team-high five rebounds along with Bo Schene and added two assists.
Jaylon Johnson was next with 15 points on six baskets including one 3 and he made both of his foul shots and three boards. Canaan Bartley, coming off a season-high 38-point game, finished with 12 on four baskets and 3 out of 3 free throws with four rebounds.
Notre Dame was paced by a pair of Jordans — Jordan Roland finished with a team-high 21 points and Jordan Burton scored 20.
The pair sealed the Falcons’ third-straight victory. Roland’s jumper with 1:57 to play gave Notre Dame the lead for good at 73-72. He then put them up four, 76-72, on a 3-pointer at 1:23.
Burton closed the contest from the line, making 7 of 8 free throws.
Notre Dame was better inside, getting 46 points in the paint to FSU’s 38 and led 13-2 in second chance points as the Falcons outrebounded the Bobcats 33-26, led by Michael Sampson’s 16.
Notre Dame was 16 of 19 from the free-throw line, hitting 84% while FSU was 8 of 12 for 67%.
The game was tied four times and there were four lead changes, all in the second half.
Notre Dame closes its season at home Saturday afternoon against Alderson Broaddus at 4:30 p.m.
