CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The University of Charleston won back-to-back games to repeat as the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament champions on Sunday evening at GoMart Ballpark.
The Golden Eagles began the day with a 21-11 win over Concord in the late afternoon, before taking down Frostburg State 12-8 in a game that ended just before 11 p.m.
The Bobcats put up a valiant fight but the Golden Eagles showed why there were the top-ranked offense in the MEC this season.
In the two games on Sunday, Charleston combined for 33 runs and 32 hits.
Against Concord, Clay Hale hit a three-run home run, while Kyle West, Andre Martinez, Drew Beckner, Evan Ulrich and AJ Karosas hit doubles. Beckner also had a triple.
Ulrich led Charleston in RBIs against Concord with four, while Klaserner, Hale, Martinez and Karosas recorded three apiece.
In the championship game, the Golden Eagles held Frostburg State without a run in the final five innings, while scoring the final four in the game to break an 8-8 tie. West provided the game-winning run with a solo homer in the top of the seventh.
In addition to West hitting a home run and a double, Hale, Ulrich and Karosas each had doubles. Karosas drove in three runs while West, Martinez and Giano Zuccaro each drove in two.
Charleston set a new MEC tournament record with 74 runs scored.
For the Bobcats, sophomores Randy Steen and Mikey Guy both had a pair of hits including a home run each, combining with senior AJ Campbell, who had a two-run home run in the second inning, to provide the entirety of FSU's offense.
Campbell, Steen, junior Ethan Kiple and sophomore Jacob Stretch were named to the MEC All-Tournament team, announced by the conference at the conclusion of Sunday night's game.
With the loss, Frostburg ends its season at 33-20, while Charleston, after winning its second consecutive tournament title, improves to 43-10.
The Bobcats did not hear their name called during the NCAA selection show Sunday night, just missing out on their first Division II tournament berth. Charleston will represent the conference as the lone MEC team in the Atlantic Region, coming in as the No. 4 seed.
