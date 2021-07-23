FROSTBURG — Frostburg State football and head coach DeLane Fitzgerald have filled out the team’s coaching staff for the upcoming season.
Nick Rosser has been named the director of football operations, special teams coordinator and secondary coach. He first joined the staff last season as the team’s cornerbacks coach, with the unit finishing second in the Mountain East Conference in pass defense. He also served as special teams coordinator and is the team’s lead recruiter for the Washington, D.C., and Virginia regions.
He has had prior stops at Spotsylvania High School, UVA-Wise and James Madison.
While at Spotsylvania, he was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. With UVA-Wise, formerly a Mountain East Conference member, Rosser helped turn around a defense that ranked 145th in the country before his arrival and finishing 19th by the end of his third season. He coached four All-MEC defensive backs while with the Cavaliers. At JMU, he worked as a quality control coach and worked with the defensive backs unit, helping the team earn the fifth seed in the FCS Playoffs.
“Nick and I go back 20 years,” said Fitzgerald. “Nick’s organization, ability to coach defensive backs, and knowledge of the Northern Virginia recruiting scene set him apart from the other applicants. Nick fits our football program and will do a great job here for years to come.”
Additionally, Keenan Chesnick will be joining the staff as an assistant on the offensive side. He was previously a quality control coach at Richmond while he also spent seven years at Bloomsburg coaching multiple positions on the offense.
“Keenan’s experience as a full-time offensive line coach at Bloomsburg and as an offensive assistant at Richmond will serve him well on our staff,” Fitzgerald said. “Those offenses and ours are very similar.”
Rounding out the staff is Josh Wade making his second stop at Frostburg to help coach the defensive line. Wade coached at Delaware State and Wheeling since being with the Bobcats.
In Wade’s first stint at FSU, he helped coach one of the most dominant defensive lines in the country, a unit that still ranks among the best in Division II.
“Josh did a great job with our coaching staff in 2017 and 2018,” said Fitzgerald. “After short stints at Delaware State and Wheeling, we are happy to have Josh rejoining our coaching staff.”
