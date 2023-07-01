BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State placed fourth in the 2022-23 Mountain East Conference Commissioner’s Cup, the league’s annual award that recognizes overall athletic excellence among its members.
The Bobcats finished with a .64286 all-sports rating for a total of 20 MEC sports. The Bobcats won MEC championships in women’s soccer (north division), men’s swimming, women’s swimming, acrobatics & tumbling, women’s lacrosse and baseball (north division).
Men’s and women’s swimming, acrobatics & tumbling, and women’s lacrosse all also recorded MEC postseason championships to go with their regular season titles. Since joining the Mountain East in 2019, FSU has gradually climbed up the standings, finishing 12th, 9th, and 7th in its first three years at Division II.
The Commissioner’s Cup standings are compiled utilizing an “all-sports rating.”
This rating is determined by a formula that awards points to a school for its regular season finish equal to the number of teams per sport sponsored by the MEC, and then divided by the number of sports offered by the institution. The final rating is a percentage of points acquired against the number of points available (average percentile finish in the standings of each sport sponsored by an institution). A bonus point is given for winning the conference tournament (in applicable sports).
