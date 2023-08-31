FROSTBURG — After a year of ups, downs and a third-place conference finish, Frostburg State football head coach Eric Wagoner hopes 2023 brings less volatility and a return atop the Mountain East Conference.
The Bobcats are fresh off an 8-3 season that saw them go 7-3 in conference play and finish behind Notre Dame College (9-3, 9-1) and Concord (9-2, 8-2).
“A rollercoaster of a year,” Wagoner said. “We come in and we don’t play particularly well our first game out against American International. We got a whole new coaching staff together before last season. You’re working the kinks out and everything along those lines. Then we go on the road and play in Charleston the next week. We started out hot, then Graham Walker, our quarterback, gets injured, and then the season is just up and down the rest of the year. We lose three games by a combined six points, but I think we won three games by a combined eight or nine points. At the end of the day, we were really close to being 11-0 last year, but we were also really close to being 6-5.”
Wagoner also noted that, in addition to it being his first year as head coach after being promoted from defensive coordinator — a position he held for two seasons under former head coach DeLane Fitzgerald — there was some added diversity to the Bobcats’ 2022 campaign when a hurricane moved up their Week 5 game at UNC Pembroke from Saturday to Thursday.
“Emotions ran the gamut,” Wagoner added. “We’re looking for more steady as a train this year and not as much volatility that we had last year just with the schedule and injuries ... things that you can’t control that are tough on you.”
Walker will again lead FSU under center after going 114 of 183 through the air for 1,395 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore.
“Graham is just such a natural leader and winner, and you don’t know how to put your finger on it,” Wagoner said. “But there’s guys like that that just go out and they’re able to play and they lead and they win, and they find a way all the time. That’s just what he brings to the table.
“It seems like there’s a cool, calm demeanor when he’s back there and it’s been that way since high school with him. He was a high school state champ and coming in here and redshirting a year, but then jumping in partway through our COVID-19 ‘20 season and then taking over in ‘21 and then last year and a couple of those losses he was out for. He is what makes the offense go. He brings that demeanor with him that everybody else just feeds off of.”
As far as pass-catchers are considered, Walker has plenty of familiar faces in addition to some new hands to throw to.
Wagoner noted Jamil Bishop and Max Davis as the two of the bigger returning wideouts. Bishop only played in six games but hauled in three passes for 88 yards and a score while Davis caught 25 passes for 390 yards and a pair of scores.
Seth Fitzgerald will line up at tight end and is poised to play a prominent role, as well as Will Hall out wide.
“I just think our receiving core, though they were young last year, some of those guys have stepped up,” Wagoner noted, “and they’ve done a really good job and they’ve kind of gotten their feet wet last year. The continuity that they’ve been able to develop with Graham through the spring and the fall has been great.”
After rushing for nearly 1,000 yards as a freshman, Wagoner is confident that tailback Sean Aaron will put on quite an encore in 2023. The sophomore running back led the team in rushing last year with 856 yards on 164 carries with five scores and a long run of 70 yards.
”It’s going to be extremely important,” Wagoner said of Aaron’s 2022 success playing a part in 2023. “He’s not coming into it as brand new and not getting any playing time last year. He’s had a taste of success. He knows what needs to be done to win games. He knows what needs to be done to be successful in this league. I think it’s a huge building block for him and getting him off to a fast start is always important.”
Frostburg is loaded with experience up front, with seniors Greg Gaines and Mike Hundred returning to start at guard. Bennett Commander and Brandon Dillard have locked down starting roles on the outside at tackle,
“We have high expectations of the offensive line,” Wagoner said. “These guys have played a ton of football games. They have gelled, they’ve seen everything from the highs to the lows. As much as Graham is the calming influence and everything right there, the offensive line is the group that gets everything going. It’s going to go how they go. If they’re opening up holes and we’re running the football, we’re going to have a great game. If they’re protecting the QB and giving him time to throw the ball and be able to get it downfield to some of our faster threats, that’s also going to help, too. You can’t say enough good things about those guys and what we think they can do.”
The Bobcats’ strength on defense will be right up the middle, according to Wagoner, specifically at linebacker and safety.
Mike Morgan, who spent most of last year out due to injury, returns at linebacker to partner up with Colby Street, an All-MEC member in 2022, Adam Cable and Justin Houston and lead the Bobcat defense.
At safety, FSU is led by Wylan Harich, who led the team in tackles (49) and interceptions (4) en route to being named All-MEC.
No team is complete without a competent special teams unit, and Frostburg State has that — and then some — in do-it-all kicker/punter/kickoff specialist Dayne Koontz.
Koontz, a senior, was one of 34 non-FBS placekickers to be named to the Fred Mitchell Award watchlist. In 2022, he led all of Division II in field goals made per game, broke the FSU record for made field goals in a single season with 20, was 31 for 32 on point-after attempts and averaged 36.5 yards per punt.
“Dayne is about as important as you’re going to get from that standpoint,” Wagoner said. “He loves football, he loves to work on kicking, he’s no-nonsense, always going to be there. Just having the reliability piece of it is the biggest thing. Last year, we lost a game by a point and we had two mishandled extra points — if we handle those and Dayne makes both the extra points, we end up winning that game. Being able to have somebody that you know is automatic from a certain yard line in is nice and you have that luxury, too, of, ‘Hey we’re backed up a little bit, let’s give it a shot.’ And he’s handled all the kicking duties, everything along those lines, just flawlessly from there.”
Wagoner’s Bobcats were selected to finish second in the MEC preseason poll, two years removed from a share of the MEC title in previous head coach DeLane Fitzgerald’s final season.
”We have to be better in the red zone offensively,” Wagoner said of what his team needs to do this season to get over the hump. “We’ve got to turn field goals into touchdowns. From a defensive perspective, we got to not let up. We get up a touchdown or we have a good drive or two good drives, everybody relaxes on defense. We’ve got to find that knockout punch to bury a team. I think we just have to continue to put our special teams units in good situations. Whether it’s using Dayne, whether it’s winning field position off of his leg on kickoffs and punts and different things along those lines. Some of those are the biggest things that plagued us last year that we need to improve on, to make ourselves better and get where we want to be.”
Wagoner and his staff have been heavy in recruiting local student-athletes to continue their football careers at Frostburg State, with Fort Hill’s Anthony Palmisano, Mountain Ridge’s Hunter Clise and Keyser’s William Barbe among the locals joining Frostburg State this season. Former Area Player of the Year Blake White (Fort Hill) also transferred from Towson, and 2021 Mountain Ridge graduate Jeff McKenzie is one of a few local players returning to Wagoner’s team in 2023.
“Jeff McKenzie from Mountain Ridge has been on the team for a number of years,” Wagoner said. “He’s been a guy that’s been a special teams contributor and pushing for time at linebacker. He is kind of the one that’s carried over since I got here and we recruited right after and then we’ve kind of filtered through. ... Blake White went down to Towson for a year and now he’s back, he’s done well. He’s had a hamstring kind of bothering him and that’s been a big thing that slowed him down a little bit. Anthony Palmisano being a freshman, just kind of learning the ropes. And then even Keyser, with William Barb coming in and being a big body and offensive lineman, a guy that’s going to be a good football player for us, too.
“I think that it’s the same as recruiting everywhere else. You’re not going to take 17 kids from one school (or anything). So we’re not going to take seven guys from Fort Hill and Allegany and Mountain Ridge. But there’s a couple of guys we like, and some of those guys we don’t get because they go to higher levels. We would love to have some of them, but they just go a level higher than us. Or some of them, they’re done playing football or some of them want to go away from home for college. You always fight that battle as a college recruiter, ‘Hey, stay close to home, stay close to home.’ Some kids love it and eat it up. Some kids are like, ‘No, I’m getting out of here.’ So you’re always fighting that battle. But there’s kids that can really help us I think every year from this area.”
Frostburg State opens its season tonight in Connecticut against New Haven, who plays in the Northeast-10 Conference. The Chargers finished 8-3 last year, losing its three games by a combined 11 points. They fell in the opening round of the playoffs, 16-13, to Division II semifinalist Shepherd.
“They’re a top tier program in our region,” Wagoner said. “They’re a playoff contender year in and year out. They’re either winning their conference or right there winning their conference. The talent they put on the field. I mean, their coaching staff, the continuity that they’ve had together, you don’t keep that if you’re not doing well. People in this day and age move on from coaches quickly. It is one of those that we took the game because we’ve decided that we want to be a playoff team, we want to be a top-tier team, so we’ve got to start playing those teams. And that’s what New Haven is. I mean, they played Shepherd last year. At that time in the playoffs, they were probably about as good as anybody in Super Region One. They played Shepherd at their place, right down to the wire. Obviously, we know what (Tyson) Bagent’s doing in the NFL with the Bears and stuff like that. And for them to do that is just a testament to how good they really are. So, it is going to be a game, a very, very physical game, and we’re trying to let our guys know that we’re playing a playoff team. It’s a playoff-caliber game. It’s not an opening game. It is a playoff-caliber game. And that’s how we have to approach it.”
