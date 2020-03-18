FROSTBURG — Eric Wagoner has recently been announced as Frostburg football’s defensive coordinator after a national search by Bobcat head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.
Wagoner comes to Frostburg after serving on the coaching staff at the University of Saint Francis in Indiana for the last 12 years.
Most recently, Wagoner served as the program’s defensive coordinator for the last seven seasons. He helped the Cougars win NAIA National Championships in 2016 & 2017 and he was named the 2016 Football Scoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year.
In 2016, his defensive squad finished second in the country in scoring (18.4 points against per game) and second in rushing defense (101.0 yards per game). In 2017, his Cougar defensive squad led the nation in scoring defense (17.2) and finished first in both total defense (298.0 yards against per game) and rushing defense (92.0). In 2018, he helped the defense to second in NAIA in rushing defense (99.6).
Wagoner also served as the Cougars’ special team’s coordinator and his unit led the Mid State Football Association in kick returns five times in a seven-year stretch. Those return groups also returned eight kicks for TDs.
Under his tutelage, 33 players have earned all-conference honors, including 23 first-team honorees. He also coached three AFCA All-Americans and the 2016 Mid State Football Association Defensive Player of the Year.
Since 2008, Saint Francis has made 10 NAIA playoff appearances with 15 wins and the Cougars won five Mid State Football Association Championships. During that same stretch, Saint Francis has won 116 games against just 27 losses.
Wagoner is a graduate of Saint Francis and was a four-year letter winner for the Cougar football team. He helped the team to a 51-4 overall record with four league championships, four playoff appearances and three national championship game appearances.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Francis in 2007 and he earned his master’s in business administration in 2011.
