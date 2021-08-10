BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State football has been picked to finish third in the Mountain East in its third season competing in the conference.
Frostburg collected 101 points in the poll, voted on by the coaches within the conference. After being picked to finish ninth in its first full season in the MEC in 2019, FSU finished in a tie for second in the league with an impressive 8-3 record, the team’s first season competing at the Division II level. The Bobcats continued that success by going 3-1 in the 2021 Spring season, including a win over MEC debutant UNC Pembroke in the season finale.
FSU begins the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 as it goes on the road to face Kentucky Wesleyan, whom the Bobcats defeated 35-25 in 2019. Mountain East play begins Saturday, Sept. 11 when Frostburg travels to Institute, West Virginia, to take on West Virginia State.
Notre Dame, the defending MEC champions, finished atop the poll with 119 points and had 10 first-place votes. Charleston, winners of the MEC South Division from the spring, finished second in the poll with 112 points and had two first-place votes. UNC Pembroke was fourth in the poll with 91 points — the Braves went 2-2 in the spring season and are entering their first full season of competition in the Mountain East Conference.
West Virginia State was slotted fifth in the poll with 79 points, followed by Fairmont State (62), Wheeling (55) and Glenville State (54). West Liberty checked in at ninth (44 points), with Concord (43), Alderson Broaddus (19) and W.Va. Wesleyan (13) rounding out the poll.
