IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) has named its 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society class, and Frostburg State seniors Vincent Persichetti and Walter Riley were among this year’s inductees.
Persichetti was a four-year starter for the Bobcat secondary, while Riley was a vital member of the defensive line and both have garnered academic honors at both the NCAA Division II and III levels.
Last fall, Persichetti became Frostburg’s first-ever College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American, as he was named to the Division II team. Persichetti boasts a 3.61 cumulative GPA and majors in both sociology and law and society.
He is a three-time NJAC All-Academic honoree, is a 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy of the National Football Foundation (NFF) nominee for academics and is a seven-time Dean’s List student.
Riley carries a 3.67 GPA, majors in mathematics and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection last fall. He was selected to the 2018-19 NJAC All-Academic Team and is a six-time Dean’s List student.
Following the Bobcats’ first season at DII, Persichetti was named to the Mountain East Conference Academic All-Conference team and Riley was selected to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
On the field, the pair helped Frostburg to an 8-3 overall record in 2019 with a seven-game winning streak over the middle part of the season. Over their four-year careers, they helped Frostburg to 39 wins, an 84.7 winning percentage with two trips to the NCAA Playoffs and an ECAC Bowl Game victory.
Frostburg has now had an NFF Hampshire Honor Society inductee in each of the last five years and with Persichetti and Riley’s announcement, the Bobcats have a total of 12 honor society members.
In order to be selected to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, nominees must have completed their final year of eligibility in 2019 while maintaining a cumulative 3.2 GPA throughout their undergraduate career.
This year, the NFF Hampshire Honor Society selected 1,432 players from 364 schools.
The NFF honors football players from all four NCAA levels and the NAIA.
