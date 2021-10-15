FROSTBURG — Frostburg State looks to get back on the winning track this afternoon when it hosts Wheeling, West Virginia, at 1 p.m.
The Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 Mountain East Conference) had their five-game win streak snapped last week in South Euclid, Ohio, at No. 14 Notre Dame, 23-21.
Wheeling (3-3, 3-2 MEC) fell at UNC Pembroke last week, 34-28.
Series breakdown
• All-Times Series: FSU Leads 2-0
ª First Meeting: 2019 — FSU 42-12
• Last Meeting: 2020 Spring — FSU 27-20
• Streak: FSU plus 2
Series history
Frostburg State leads all-time series 2-0. The last contest between the two teams was March 11 at Bobcat Stadium where the Bobcats won, 27-20. Graduate student Kyle Belack caught a 38-yard touchdown pass and senior Malcom Facey also scored a rushing touchdown.
Pushing them back
Frostburg State junior Luke Freeman ranks third in the MEC in the tackles for a loss department after six weeks with seven solo, five assisted for a 9.5 total and 56 yards. Additionally, senior Hauns White ranks eighth in the MEC with seven solo, two assists for eight total and 49 yards. Senior Carl Igweh entered the top 10 this week as well at number seven with a stat line of: four solo, eight assisted for a total of eight and 40 yards.
Great hands
Senior Malik Morris sits at third in receiving leaders for the conference with 21 receptions for 473 yards, 5 TDs, with a 78.8 avg/g.
Bring the pressure
Frostburg State currently has one player within the top 10 for sacks amongst the MEC. Seniors Hauns White (5th, 4 solo, 3 assisted) continues to pace the defensive side of things.
Hold on to the football
Freshman Payton Payne is second in the MEC in fumbles recovered with two this season and a yardage return total of 55, which includes the touchdown he scored from one against Concord this season.
Through the air
Redshirt freshman Graham Walker ranks fifth in the MEC in passing through six weeks of the season, with a stat line of 69-131, 7 int, 52.7%, 1,266 yards, and 14 TDs and an average of 211.0/game.
Scouting FSU
• 5-1 Overall in 2021.
• Second in MEC in scoring offense (33 ppg), seventh in scoring defense (20.8 ppg).
• Fifth in total offense (365.2), seventh in total defense (361.2).
• Fourth in rushing offense (148.0), third in rushing defense (98.2).
• Seventh in passing offense (217.2), 10th in passing defense (263.0).
• First in MEC in sacks (24); fifth in MEC in sacks allowed (12).
• Third in time of possession in MEC (30:19).
• Seventh in MEC in 3rd down conversion percentage (28-76, 36.8%).
• First in MEC in Opponent 4th down conversion (4-11, 36.4%)
• Sixth in red zone offense in MEC, (17-21, 81%/14 TDs/3-3 FGs)
• Eleventh in the MEC for penalties, 51 for 435 yards.
Scouting Wheeling
• 3-3 overall in 2021.
• Wheeling ranks fifth in MEC in scoring offense (25.0 ppg), third in scoring defense (16.2 ppg).
• Sixth in total offense (340.8), second in total defense (275.3).
• Fifth in rushing offense (112.2), second in rushing defense (97.2).
• Fifth in passing offense (228.7), second in passing defense (178.2).
• Fourth in MEC in sacks for (15); sixth in MEC in sacks allowed (15).
• Eleventh in time of possession in MEC (27:11).
• Third in MEC in interceptions for (8).
• Ninth in MEC in penalties, 53 for 426 yards.
• Third in MEC in 3rd down conversion (32-83, 38.6%).
• First in MEC in kickoff returns, (22.6 avg/ret).
ADDITIONAL WHEELING NOTES
• First year of football — 2018 (exhibition), 2019 first season
• All-time program record: 6-15
• Program’s best recent single season is currently 2021, at 3-3.
• Zac Bruney was hired in 2017 to lead the Cardinals and build the program in its initial years.
A VICTORY WOULD
• Lift the Bobcats to 297-288-8 overall in 60 seasons.
• give DeLane Fitzgerald his 58th victory at the helm of Frostburg State.
