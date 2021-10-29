PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Winners of two straight games, No. 23 Frostburg State travels to Alderson Broaddus for a 1 p.m. game this afternoon at the Battlers’ Multi-Sport Performance Stadium.
The Bobcats (7-1, 6-1 Mountain East Conference) will try to avoid a letdown against 1-7 Alderson Broaddus. The Battlers are 1-6 in the conference.
This will be the second meeting overall and in 2021, as the Bobcats routed the Battlers 55-0 on April 10.
In the first game at Bobcat Stadium, Graham Walker passed for three touchdowns and 173 yards, with Malik Morris being his favorite receiver with a TD and 116 yards. The defense allowed the Battlers to gain 141 yards overall.
The Bobcats won at Fairmont Senior last week, 49-14, while the Battlers won their first game of the season, 49-20, at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Junior Luke Freeman ranks third in the MEC in the tackles for loss after eight weeks with 12 solo tackles, five assists for a 14.5 total and 77 yards. Additionally, senior Hauns White ranks sixth in the conference with nine solo, two assists for a total of 10 and 53 yards. Senior Carl Igweh has 12 solo tackles, eight assists for a total of 16 and 99 yards.
Lavat is 266 yards away from being the school’s all-time leading rusher and Morris, also a senior, is 354 yards from being the Bobcats all-time leading receiver.
