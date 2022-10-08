FROSTBURG — Frostburg State will put its eight-game Homecoming win streak on the line this afternoon when if faces a team it has never beaten.
Notre Dame of Ohio visits Bobcat Stadium with a 4-1 record overall and 4-0 in the Mountain East Conference.
This will be the fourth meeting between the teams and the Falcons are 3-0 against the Bobcats, squeaking out a 23-21 victory in Ohio last season.
The Bobcats (3-2, 2-2 MEC) will be looking to end a two-game losing streak — each by a point — today beginning at 1 p.m.
Notre Dame defeated Charleston on Saturday 49-24. The Falcons outgained the Golden Eagles 452-319 in the win, including 279 yards on the ground for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame’s ground game was led by Idris Lawrence with 14 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence averaged 13.4 yards per carry. Senior quarter Chris Brimm completed 11-of-20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame. His favorite target was Jeremy Hamilton with three catches for 56 yards. Reece Perkins and CJ Kiss each hauled in TD passes for Brimm.
Notre Dame’s defense was led by Teddy Tiokeng and Nathan Moore with 11 tackles apiece. Tiokeng also had two sacks for the Falcons.
-Frostburg State suffered another loss after an unconventional week saw their Saturday contest moved to a Thursday night after Hurricane Ian impacted the area surrounding UNC Pembroke.
The Braves would secure a 10-9 victory on the short week for both teams.
The Bobcats’ redshirt freshman Jordan Marcucci currently ranks fourth in the country in touchdown receptions with seven and he is first in the MEC. Marcucci also leads the conference in scoring, racking up 42 points so far this season.
The tandem of senior Josh Maxwell and redshirt freshman Sean Aaron remains within the top 10 of the MEC in rushing. Maxwell ranks sixth with 405 yards on 87 carries and Aaron is seventh with 399 yards on 68 attempts.
Junior kicker Dayne Koontz leads the MEC in made field goals, converting on 7 of 11 tries.
Frostburg State ranks 19th in the country in scoring defense at 15.0 points per game.
