FROSTBURG — Frostburg State closes out the regular season tonight with a 7 p.m. game against West Liberty at Bobcat Stadium with the Mountain East Conference championship on the line.
The Bobcats enter tonight’s game riding a five-game win streak and look to finish unbeaten at home. Their last loss at Bobcat Stadium was against Notre Dame (Ohio), 35-13, on Nov. 2, 2019. FSU has won seven-straight home games since then.
Frostburg State (9-1 overall, 8-1 MEC) also looks to keep pace with Notre Dame, which is also 9-1, 8-1. The Falcons close their regular season at home on Saturday against Alderson Broaddus. If both teams win, they will split the title and be conference co-champions. This will be the first time since the inception of the MEC in 2013 that two teams share a conference title since there is not a championship game.
West Liberty enters tonight’s game coming off a 33-28 loss to West Virginia State despited a four-touchdown performance from West Virginia University transfer quarterback Jack Allison. He passed for 294 yards.
The Bobcats rolled over West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday, 55-14, as Gavin Lavat rushed for 227 yards on 24 attempts, scoring two touchdowns, to help the Bobcats erase a 14-6 first half deficit. He is the university’s all-time rushing leader with 3,391 yards and counting.
The series is tied at 3-3-1 as Frostburg State has won the last three meetings. The Bobcats won two years ago at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 19, 2019, 27-24, as Lavat ran for 98 yards on 25 attempts and Christian Thornton had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Before then, 1986 was the last time the two teams met with the Bobcats winning 15-6 and 23-13 in 1985. The Hilltoppers won in 1965 and 1966, tied 21-all in 1982 and won 27-17 in 1983. They didn’t play each other in 1984.
Bobcat senior Malik Morris sits at second in receiving leaders for the conference with 45 receptions for 1,090 yards, 11 TDs, with a 121.1 per game average.
Frostburg State currently has three players within the top 10 for sacks amongst the MEC. Seniors Hauns White (9th, 5 solo, 1 assisted, 5.5 total), Carl Igweh (1st, 14 solo, 4 assisted, 16 total) and junior Luke Freeman (4th, 8 solo, 3 assisted, 9.5 total) continue to pace the defense.
On offense, redshirt freshman Graham Walker ranks fifth in the conference in passing with 121 completions out of 221 attempts for 1,986 yards and a 54.8 completion percentage. He has thrown for 18 touchdowns and has 11 interceptions.
Tickets for tonight’s game need to be purchased online at frostburgtix.universitytickets.com, as cash will not be accepted at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.