BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State kicker/punter Dayne Koontz earned his second Mountain East Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by the Health Plan, as announced by the league office on Monday.
Koontz, a junior, went 4 for 4 on his field goals in the Bobcats 33-30 upset of then-No. 16 Notre Dame (Ohio), including a career-high 55-yarder and the game-winning 39-yard field goal in double OT.
On the first play of the second half, he also helped stun the Falcons by recovering an onside kick by himself to give FSU possession down by a point at the time. Additionally, he punted eight times for 342 yards for a season-high 42.8 yard average, including two punts inside the 20.
Frostburg State (4-2, 3-2 MEC) visits Wheeling (W.Va.) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.