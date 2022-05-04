FROSTBURG — Frostburg State broke open a one-score game with 10 second-quarter goals on its way to a 21-6 East Coast Conference championship semifinal victory over Molloy Wednesday at Bobcat Stadium.
The second-seeded Bobcats (11-7) advance to the ECC championship game where they will face top-seeded Mercy in Dobbs Ferry, New York, Saturday at 3 p.m.
Against the Lions, junior Bubba Love and senior Matthew Ward each had hat tricks and three other Bobcats scored two goals apiece. Thirteen Bobcats scored overall.
Molloy (7-10), the third seed, scored first on a goal by Nick Del Giorno assisted by Ryan Downing at the 14:02 mark.
FSU tied it less than three minutes later on Ward’s first goal off of Jake Bowman’s first of two consecutive assists.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bobcats took the lead for good on Love’s first goal from Bowman’s feed.
The Bobcats took control with their 10-0 second quarter on goals by Ward, Justin Hulse, Tanner Donaldson, Joey Boros, Gavin Schattall, Love, Austin Linn, Bowman, Austin Sipes and Bowman again that gave FSU a 12-1 halftime cushion.
Of those 10 goals, Love assisted on six of them, tying a record he set earlier in the season. He is now tied for second all-time in a single game and his nine total points ties him for third all-time in a single game.
Both teams scored three third-quarter goals and Frostburg erased all doubt with six fourth-quarter goals to Molloy’s two.
Scoring second half goals for FSU were Love and Ward, one each, two from Owen McCallum, and single scores from Hulse, Boros, Drew Mullineaux, Parker Masters and Tyler Dooley.
Molloys’ Del Giorno was its only multi-goal scorer with two. Downing, who had two assists, Ryan Polehinke, Adam Hyman and Robert Gazzano all had a goal each.
Bowman and Dooley had two assists each. Six other Bobcats had one.
The Bobcats dominated offensively, outshooting the Lions 58-37 overall and 39-18 in shots on goal.
FSU used three goalies, with Kevin Reuther making 11 of the teams 12 stops in just under 49 minutes. Mitch Meckley and Cole Russ both spent more than five minutes in goal. Molloy’s James Kahn started and was pulled after seven and a half minutes and only two saves. Christian Michael finished with 16 saves.
Bobcat freshman defender Seamus Kearney had a game-high four caused turnovers and tied Schattall with a game-high four ground balls. Senior Cade Price was dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 20 of 27 attempts.
