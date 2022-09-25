FROSTBURG — Aronne Dutton’s run on a fumbled snap during the game-tying extra point attempt was stopped short of the goal line, spoiling Frostburg State’s comeback and preserving undefeated Concord’s 23-22 victory Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats nearly erased a 23-9 deficit inside of the game’s final seven minutes.
With 6:48 to play, FSU started at its 44 and six plays later, pulled to within 23-16 on Isaiah Lester’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Marcucci and Dayne Koontz’s extra point with 3:51 to go.
After forcing a punt, FSU marched 88 yards in 1:18 and scored on the final play on Lester’s seven-yard pass to Justin Brown.
The Bobcats chose to go for two and the win, but a false start penalty forced them to kick for overtime before the bad snap ended the game.
The Mountain Lions’ Jack Mangel passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, throwing for 354 yards on 28 of 42 attempts. He scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter and threw TD passes of eight yards to Tyson Jarrell in the first quarter and 31 to Jared Bowie at the end of the first half.
The Bobcats’ Lester was 13 of 29 for 161 yards and the two late scores. Sean Aaron ran for 101 yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 50-yard first-quarter touchdown run. Koontz also booted a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.
On defense, Luke Freeman led with nine tackles, forced two fumbles and had a sack and Jeremiah Baxter had an interception.
Concord led 9-6 after the first quarter, 16-6 at halftime and 16-9 entering the fourth quarter.
The Mountain Lions (4-0, 3-0 Mountain East Conference) outgained the Bobcats 490-310 but missed two of three field goals and committed three turnovers.
Frostburg State (3-1, 2-1 MEC) visits UNC Pembroke on Saturday at 1 p.m.
