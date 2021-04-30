SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Frostburg State came up short in Friday afternoon’s Mountain East Conference championship, falling to Notre Dame (Ohio), 14-10.
The Bobcats’ appearance in the title game was the first for a Frostburg State athletics program since the move to Division II prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Bobcats were within a goal trailing 8-7 with 13 minutes left to play after Summer Cavey slotted a score into the cage, but Notre Dame tallied seven of the game’s next nine to take the title.
Frostburg had one lead during after Erin Bryce and Anna Kearney goals — the latter was assisted by Stephanie King — with 8:02 on the clock in the first half.
From then on, the Falcons remained a nose in front, until five different Notre Dame players combined for a 5-1 run late in the second half to pull away.
Lindsay Kohlmann led the Bobcats with three goals while Cavey and Bryce each had two apiece.
Kohlmann and Cavey each recorded five draw controls, while Cavey also had three ground balls and four caused turnovers. Keeper Mckenna Shay made 15 saves in goal for Frostburg.
On the winning side, Amanda Paino topped Notre Dame with four goals, Ebony Reddick scored three with two assists and Charlotte Vari crossed the goalmouth three times.
The Bobcats finish the season 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.