FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State men’s soccer team tied with Concord in the season opener, 2-2, at Bobcat Stadium on Sunday.
The Mountain Lions went toe-to-toe with the Bobcats to open up the match as both teams attempted to find their footing. In the ninth minute of the opening half, Concord was awarded a penalty kick, as Tomas Kelly scored past sophomore keeper Brennan Moore.
The 1-0 Concord lead stood going into the intermission.
The second half was full of action to begin, as 11 minutes in, FSU freshman forward Danny Caparotti would find some space to lay a through ball to fellow freshman Kevin Garcia-Torres, who found the top right corner of the goal, tying things up at 1-1.
Just a minute-and-a-half later, Moore was called into action and made two outstanding saves off a long strike and the resulting corner to keep things level.
The big stops motivated the Bobcats, and things started to feel more like Frostburg would have control over the second half, and potentially the game.
At the 70-minute mark, that control paid off in spades. Picking up his second assist the match, Caparotti was able to find freshman Sebastian Vargas just outside the 18, and he fired a low shot to the right side to give FSU a 2-1 lead.
The lead would not last long though, as four minutes later, Concord subbed in its leading returning scorer Michael Shelor. Fresh off the bench, he would redirect a header off a corner kick at the back post to tie things up at 2-all.
With the draw, Concord now stands at 0-0-2 on the year, while Frostburg opens its season at 0-0-1. The Bobcats play host to Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.