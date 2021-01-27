CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston used a late first-half run to build a 16-point lead at the break en route to a 98-66 win over Frostburg State on Wednesday evening.
Jaylon Johnson led the Bobcats with 14 points, two rebounds and three assists while Agyei Edwards also scored 14 points with two rebounds.
The Bobcats drop to 2-4 while the Golden Eagles improve to 5-2.
Junior Bo Schene got FSU on the board with back-to-back layups before Jamil Jones hit a jump shot to take a 6-4 lead at 15:34. A jumper from Edwards again gave Frostburg the lead at 10-8 at 13:18, but it was the last one it would have after Isaiah Gable hit a three-pointer to put Charleston in front, jumpstarting a 10-2 run.
Charleston continued its run to 14-7 until Johnson made a jump shot to keep the Bobcats within eight, 29-21. Charleston then went on a 15-7 burst to take a 44-28 lead into the halftime break.
Charleston was able to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring the Bobcats 54-38 over the final 20 minutes.
The Bobcats’ Jones ended with 10 points and five rebounds while senior Sean Patterson recorded eight points with four rebounds. Schene contributed five points with eight rebounds and two assists.
Charleston had five players in double figures led by Lamont McManus 18 points and Gable adding 17. Eddie Colbert and Shaunn Monroe each had 14, Colbert tallied a double-double with 13 rebounds and Joseph Lanzi finished with 10 points.
FSU visits Concord on Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
