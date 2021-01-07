ELKINS, W.Va. — Agyei Edwards scored a game-high 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as Frostburg State fell in its season opener, 108-100, on Thursday night.
The junior shot 11 of 19 from the floor, including 7 of 10 from three-point land, and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to go along with three rebounds and three steals.
Bo Schene opened the scoring for the Bobcats after converting on a layup 30 seconds into the game. A jumper from Desmond Rene followed by a three-pointer from Edwards on the next possession earned FSU a 17-13 lead at the 15:30 mark. The lead changed six different times throughout the middle of the first half.
A three-pointer from Jihar Williams at 8:05 brought the Bobcats within three at 36-33. The Senators were able to capitalize on some fouls and free throws at the line to pull away. Williams again would strike right before the halftime buzzer with a layup to decrease the D&E lead to 57-49.
FSU started the second half with a free throw from Canaan Bartley and a three-pointer from Juston Bailey to put the Bobcats down 59-53. A Senators three-pointer gave them a ten-point lead, 70-60, at 16:10. A three-pointer from Edwards at 13:04 cut the deficit down to nine at 74-65 for FSU. At the 11:20 mark, Jaylon Johnson converted on three free throws to get Frostburg State back within single digits, 78-70.
Edwards made another three-pointer and converted on two free throws to make the score 82-75 with 9:09 left to play. Frostburg went on a 10-point run powered by six points from Bartley to take an 84-82 lead over the Senators. A layup from Edwards and another from senior Joe Adedayo earned a 91-86 lead for the Bobcats.
The Senators took the lead, 99-98, with two free throws from Sam Rolle IV. Another Edwards layup put FSU within one at 101-100 with 52 seconds left, but D&E made a layup with 41 seconds to play and was able to close the game out to defeat the Bobcats.
Edwards shot 70% from the three-point line while Bartley recorded 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Schene added eight points with 4 assists and eight rebounds.
Marcus Fleming led Davis & Elkins with 23 points and junior Breland Walton, who played the previous two seasons at WVU-Potomac State College, added 21 points.
Frostburg is back in action on Sunday as they take on West Virginia Wesleyan, 4 p.m., at Bobcat Arena.
