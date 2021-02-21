FROSTBURG — West Liberty shot 55% from the field and made 14 3-pointers as the Hilltoppers handled Frostburg State, 128-75.
Dalton Bolon had 31 points and 12 rebounds to lead WLU (10-3). Zach Rasile scored 17 and Pat Robinson had 15. Will Yoakum scored 13 and Bryce Butler chipped in with 12.
Agyei Edwards had 16 points for Frostburg State. Canaan Bartley scored 12.
The Bobcats (3-9) host Alderson Broaddus tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.