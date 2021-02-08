FROSTBURG — Frostburg State lost for the first time in Bobcat Arena this season after falling to the Glenville State Pioneers 131-104 in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action Monday evening.
Junior Agyei Edwards led the Bobcats with 23 points and five rebounds while graduate Canaan Bartley put up 22 points with two rebounds.
Glenville State’s John Williams, a junior from Augusta, Georgia, scored a game- and season-high 52 points in leading the Pioneers’ scorers. He made 28 field goals, including 9 of 13 3-pointers, and was 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. He led five players in double figures.
Williams’ total is the highest so far this season on any NCAA level for men or women and is the second highest in MEC history. Concord’s Tommy Bolte scored 65 against Charleston on Jan. 23, 2019.
Hegel Augustin was next with 18, followed by Nick Edwards and Adrian Scarborough with 17 apiece and Tommy Williams added 16.
The loss drops Frostburg to 3-6 while the Pioneers, who never trailed in the game, advance to 7-2.
In the first half, two free throws from Bartley, along with a layup from senior Desmond Rene and a dunk from sophomore Marcellus Carroll cut the Bobcat deficit to nine at 17-8. Moments later, another layup from Rene and a three-pointer from senior Bo Schene had Frostburg down seven at 22-15 with 13:24 left in the half.
An 8-0 scoring run powered by a 3-pointer from Schene, a layup from Edwards and free throws from sophomore Jaylon Johnson put the Bobcats down by four points at 29-25 with 10 minutes left. Johnson scored a layup for FSU with 34 seconds left making it 60-48 going into halftime.
An 8-3 Bobcat scoring run got Frostburg to within 19 with a three-point shot from senior Jihar Williams, a layup and a jumper from Schene, and a free throw from Johnson with 6:55 left in the game.
A 3-pointer and a layup from sophomore Tyler Rodeheaver, from Southern Garrett, along with free throws from Schene and Bartley, had the Bobcats down 23 points 127-104 with 30 seconds to play.
The Pioneers’ largest lead of 32 points came at 127-95 with 1:40 on the clock.
Schene finished with 16 points and three rebounds for the Bobcats while Rene recorded 15 points with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Williams had seven points with three rebounds and Johnson earned seven points and seven assists. Carroll contributed six points with a team-high six rebounds.
Glenville State outrebounded FSU 48-28, pulling down 19 offensively to the Bobcats’ five that helped lead to an overwhelming 31-3 edge in second-chance points.
FSU hosts Fairmont State on Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Pioneers visit Concord at the same time.
