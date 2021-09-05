FROSTBURG — Frostburg State earned a win in their season opener, taking down the Concord Mountain Lions, 4-0.
FSU got the scoring started with a tally from sophomore Alex Grasso, in the 10th minute. In the 23rd minute, senior Malek Shedid increased the FSU lead to 2-0.
In the first half, FSU dominated the shot chart taking seven shots (five on goal) compared to Concord’s one (one on goal).
Moving into the second half, Frostburg would not waste much time finding the score column again with a goal from senior Daniel Juresic in the 55th minute making it 3-0.
The last tally would come in the 85th minute, when freshman Galo Cappelletti scored in his first collegiate game to put the Bobcats up 4-0 which would become the final score.
Concord attempted to close the gap in the second half, taking five shots. However, only one of them would end up being on goal.
Both teams struggled to find footing in the second half, as rain poured down on Bobcat Stadium, making it difficult to pierce the goulmouth from anywhere but up close.
The Bobcats improved to 1-0, while the Mountain Lions fell to 0-2 on the young season.
Frostburg will be back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) for a non conference matchup at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.