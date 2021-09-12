FROSTBURG — Frostburg State stayed undefeated with its 1-0 victory over West Liberty Saturday afternoon in soccer action at Bobcat Stadium.
It was a cagey affair, as there were eight yellow cards shown, five for the Hilltoppers and three for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats’ scored 14 minutes into the game on a goal by Malek Shedid on the assist by Randy Putnam.
Frostburg State held slight edges in shots, 9-8, shots on goal, 4-3, and corner kicks, 3-2.
Both goalies, the Bobcats’ Joel Assal and the Hilltoppers’ Noah Underwood made three saves.
West Liberty drops to 2-2. The Bobcats (2-0-1) still have not allowed a goal.
FSU visits Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
