CANTON, Ohio — The Frostburg State Men’s Swimming team secured their first Division II conference championship, winning the Mountain East Conference title and placing third overall at the conclusion of the GMAC (Great Midwest Athletic Conference)/MEC Championships on Saturday.
In the first event of the final day, sophomore Nate Canapp capped off his astounding individual meet performance with a second-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle, as his time of 16:08.03 broke his own program record. Junior Justin Geiszler placed seventh overall and second in the MEC with a 17:01.06, while freshman Alex Whitton also earned a top 10 spot with a time of 17:13.00 that is the seventh-fastest in school history.
Freshman Julian Najarro Sedar ended his breakout conference season by taking fourth overall in the 100-yard free, setting the second fastest FSU time at 46.47 for Second Team All-MEC honors. Additionally, junior Noah Loper earned a top-10 finish, with his 46.94 placing him third on the all-time list, while fellow juniors Andy Creelman (47.52) and Jackson Miller (47.53) put themselves ninth and tenth, respectively.
Miller went on to place fourth overall in the 200-yard backstroke, breaking the program record in 1:55.23 to earn Second Team All-MEC, while freshman Josh Horner (2:05.78) posted the eighth-best time for the school.
Sophomore Luka Smith set a new personal record in the 200-yard breaststroke, as his swim of 2:10.43 earned him Honorable Mention All-MEC and the fourth-fastest time in school history. In between the preliminary round and the finals, junior PJ Emrich beat his PR by over two seconds, finishing in 2:10.08 to set the third-fastest FSU time. (Due to Emrich qualifying for the B final and not the A final, he was not eligible for All-MEC honors in the event despite having a faster time)
In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard free relay team of Najarro Sedar, Loper, Creelman, and Miller placed second overall, smashing the program record by over three seconds in 3:05.68 to earn First Team All-MEC.
As the final scores were calculated, the Bobcats were confirmed as the top MEC program on 1,088.5 points, placing third overall behind Findlay and Ashland from the GMAC. It is the first conference championship for the men since joining Division II and their highest-ever overall finish at the championships. The men’s season isn’t quite finished yet, as they will compete at the ECAC Championships from February 24-26.
