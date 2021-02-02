BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference released the men’s and women’s swimming preseason polls on Tuesday afternoon, with the Frostburg State men’s team falling in at No. 5 and the women’s team at No. 6.
Notre Dame has been tabbed as the favorite to win the 2021 MEC title in men’s swimming and diving, while UNC Pembroke has been selected as the favorite to capture the conference title in women’s swimming and diving this spring.
This year’s GMAC (Great Midwest Athletic Conference)/MEC Championship has been moved from its traditional spot in the calendar in February to March 30-April 2. The championship will be held at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio.
On the men’s side, Notre Dame received the majority of the first-place votes — six of seven — to top the poll with 42 points. The Falcons return several key figures from last year’s squad, including Adonis Thomas who was recognized as the Freshman of the Year a season ago.
Fairmont State was slotted second with 35 points and the other first-place vote, followed by Davis & Elkins (31), West Virginia Wesleyan (29) and Frostburg State (23). Alderson Broaddus (15) and Wheeling (14) rounded out the poll.
On the women’s side, UNC Pembroke collected 56 points and had seven of the eight first-place votes. The Braves also return a bevy of talent this year, headlined by Nathalia Silva who was selected as the league’s Freshman and Swimmer of the Year in 2020.
Fairmont State was picked second with 46 points, just ahead of West Virginia Wesleyan (45). Notre Dame was fourth with 41 points, followed by Davis & Elkins (30), Frostburg State (28), Alderson Broaddus (22) and Wheeling (13).
