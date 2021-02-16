BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Frostburg State men’s tennis team was picked to finish sixth in the Mountain East Conference this season, while the women’s team has been projected to finish seventh, as head coach Jeff Splinter enters his third season at the helm of the programs.
On the men’s side, Charleston has been selected to win the title after a vote by the league’s coaches.
The Golden Eagles finished first in the poll with 36 points, including six first-place votes. UC head coach Matt Santen has a young lineup this season with eight freshmen, two sophomores, one junior and no seniors on the roster. Charleston has captured a pair of MEC regular-season championships but is seeking its first MEC Tournament title this season.
West Virginia Wesleyan was second in the poll with 31 points (one first-place vote). WVW captured MEC regular-season titles from 2015-19 and won tournament championships from 2017-19.
Fairmont State was third in the poll with 23 points, just ahead of West Liberty (21). Frostburg State (9) and West Virginia State (8) rounded out the poll.
The league’s coaches also projected Charleston to win the women’s title.
The Golden Eagles finished atop the poll with 36 points, including six first-place votes. It marks the first time that Charleston, which won the 2016 MEC Tournament title and shared the regular-season title in 2019, has been tabbed as the preseason favorite. In addition to several newcomers to UC’s lineup, the Golden Eagles also return Katie Swann, who was a first-team All-MEC selection in 2019.
West Virginia State is picked second with 31 points (one first-place vote). WVSU has won or shared every MEC regular-season title since the league started in 2013.
West Liberty was slotted third in the poll with 26 points. Fairmont State was next with 18 points, followed by Davis & Elkins (15), West Virginia Wesleyan (13) and Frostburg State (8).
The top four teams in the regular season advance to the MEC Tournament that will be held May 1-2 in Charleston, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.