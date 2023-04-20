FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy Dell announced on Thursday that Zack Thomsen will be the school’s 15th head men’s basketball coach in program history.
Thomsen will be the team’s second head coach to take the helm as a member of Division II and the Mountain East Conference, replacing Sean Brown Sr., who was 18-36 in two seasons.
“I want to thank President (Ron) Nowaczyk, Director of Athletics Troy Dell and the rest of the search committee for trusting me to lead the Frostburg State men’s basketball program.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to build the program into a consistent Mountain East Conference contender. My wife Emily, myself, and our sons Lincoln and Owen can’t wait to join the Bobcat family!” Thomsen said.
Thomsen comes to FSU having been the head coach at the State University of New York at Delhi for the past seven seasons. During his tenure, he compiled 123 total wins, including reaching at least 20 victories in each of the past three seasons. This past year, SUNY Delhi won the North Atlantic Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The team has also won the NAC West Division title in each of the past two seasons.
While at Delhi, Thomsen was named conference coach of the year three times and helped oversee the school’s transition from USCAA and NAIA to full-fledged NCAA Division III members. Under his direction, six times his players have been selected as All-Americans. In addition to his responsibilities as the head men’s basketball coach, he also served as the school’s head strength and conditioning coach.
Prior to SUNY Delhi, Thomsen spent time in the region as an assistant at Shepherd University while they were members of the Mountain East Conference. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at Le Moyne College and helped them to an NCAA Division II Tournament at-large bid. Thomson began his collegiate coaching career as an assistant coach at Onondaga Community College from 2010-12.
Thomsen earned his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Coaching Education at West Virginia Institute of Technology. While there as an athlete, he was a team captain, Mid-South Academic All-Conference and won the Baisi Classic Academic Award both years. He later got his master’s at Le Moyne College in General Professional Education.
