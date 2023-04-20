Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF ROUTE 15... * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, locally stronger at higher elevations. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible Friday afternoon. All outdoor burning is discouraged, as fires could spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * FUEL MOISTURE...As low as 7 or 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&