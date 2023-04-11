FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy Dell has announced Breonnah Neal will be the first head coach of the school’s new women’s wrestling program.
“I want to thank Troy Dell and the search committee for choosing me as the first head women’s wrestling coach for Frostburg State University,” said Neal. “I’m excited for this new venture and what will come from it.”
Neal comes to Frostburg after two successful years at Gannon University. The Golden Knights finished the season 10th overall as a team at the NCWWC National Championship. In just two seasons, Neal coached 17 national qualifiers, eight All-Americans and 16 Scholar All-Americans.
Before taking over at Gannon, Neal made her first stop as a head coach at Ferrum College. Under her direction, the Panthers had their first female wrestler named an All-American.
Neal earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from King University while minoring in Health Education. At King, she was a standout on and off the mat, helping the Tornado to become Women’s College Wrestling Association (WCWA) 2017 National Champions.
Neal was a four-time WCWA All-American and two-time University All-American. In 2015, she finished third in the U.S. Open, while also qualifying for the world team trials on three occasions. In 2016, she was a qualifier for the Olympic team trials.
Frostburg announced the addition of women’s wrestling last fall and the program will begin its inaugural season in the 2023-2024 year.
“Seeing the growth in women’s wrestling as a whole from the youth level to the college level has been amazing!” said Neal. “I’m so grateful to still be a part of this amazing movement. Being able to give back and help the growth means a lot to me.”
