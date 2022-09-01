BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Notre Dame College has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference title following a vote of the league's coaches. The Falcons have won the last four MEC crowns, sharing the 2021 title with Frostburg State.
The 2022 Mountain East Conference schedule includes a 10-team conference slate with teams in a single set of standings. MEC squads will face non-conference opponents or be idle in week one and then play the remainder of their schedule against conference opponents.
Notre Dame finished atop the poll with 119 points and had 10 first-place votes. Under first-year head coach Garrett Mack, the Falcons will return to the field after advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs a season ago. The Falcons have won at least one playoff game in each season since 2018 and return nine All-MEC players from a season ago, including 9,000-yard passer Chris Brimm and All-American defensive back Antoine Holloway II.
Frostburg State is picked to finish second after collecting 108 points. The Bobcats received two first-place votes. After winning a share of the MEC crown in 2021, Frostburg State returns five starters on both offense and defense this season, including quarterback Graham Walker (2,381 yards, 25 TD) and defensive lineman Luke Freeman (10.5 sacks). Frostburg State, who went 10-1 last season, will be eligible for NCAA postseason play for the first time in 2022.
Charleston finished third with 99 points. After going 8-2 in 2021, the Golden Eagles will return seven offensive and five defensive starters in 2022. UNC Pembroke was fourth for the second-consecutive year with 93 points.
West Virginia State was slotted fifth with 74 points, followed closely by Fairmont State (73) at No. 6. Concord (54) and Wheeling (52) began the second half of the poll with a close vote for seventh and eighth. Glenville State checked in at No. 9 (49 points), followed by West Liberty (39), Alderson Broaddus (21) and West Virginia Wesleyan (11) rounding out the poll.
The 2022 season is slated to start on Thursday, Sept. 1.
2022 MEC Preseason Football Poll
1. Notre Dame College (10) - 119
2. Frostburg State (2) - 108
3. Charleston - 99
4. UNC Pembroke - 93
5. West Virginia State - 74
6. Fairmont State - 73
7. Concord - 54
8. Wheeling - 52
9. Glenville State - 49
10. West Liberty - 39
11. Alderson Broaddus - 21
12. West Virginia Wesleyan - 11
