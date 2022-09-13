FROSTBURG — Sean Aaron scored on a 13-yard run with 6:56 to play for Frostburg State’s first lead in its 18-7 come-from-behind victory over West Virginia State Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
Kicker Dayne Koontz booted four field goals and the Bobcat defense limited the Yellow Jackets to 216 yards and 13 first downs to help FSU improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain East Conference.
West Virginia State (1-1, 0-1 MEC) scored the only points of the first half on its second possession, taking a 7-0 lead on Donavan Riddick’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Javion Monroe and Brennen Schmitt’s extra point with 3:15 left in the first quarter. The drive began from the Yellow Jackets three and took 13 plays in 3:33.
Two Koontz field goals, one late in the third quarter and another early in the fourth, of 26 and 22 yards capped two 16-play, eight-minute drives, pulling the Bobcats to within one at 7-6 until Aaron’s touchown run put FSU up 12-7. Graham Walker’s two-point pass attempt failed.
The drive traveled 70 yards in eight plays and took 3:52.
Koontz booted two more field goals of 28 and 35 yards to close out the game.
Frostburg State, which dominated time of possession 41:25 to 18:29, rushed for 215 yards out of its 278 total and had 19 first downs, 13 rushing.
Josh Maxwell led with 103 yards on 30 carries while Aaron added 72 on 19 attempts. Graham, who was 11 of 14 passing for 63 yards with a long of 26 to Will Hall, picked up 35 yards on six rushes. He was sacked once.
The Yellow Jackets’ Riddick passed for 140 yards on 15 of 30 attempts and he was the team’s leading rusher with 33 yards on 16 attempts. He was sacked four times.
Neither team committed a turnover. West Virginia State had 10 penalties for 76 yards while Frostburg State was flagged seven times for 40 yards.
The Bobcats will play their first road game at the University of Charleston (W.Va.) beginning at noon on Saturday while West Virginia State will host Fairmont State at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.