SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Graham Walker’s 31-yard desperation pass into the end zone was intercepted by Notre Dame (Ohio)’s Bryce Sheppert, ending Frostburg State’s comeback from a 15-point deficit on the final play.
The unbeaten Falcons never trailed but held on to defeat the Bobcats 25-19 in a Mountain East Conference game on Saturday afternoon.
Frostburg State (1-1, 1-1 MEC) outgained Notre Dame 329-276 in total yards but committed three turnovers while the Falcons had none.
Walker passed for 145 yards, completing 11 out of 18 with one touchdown and two picks. He ran for another score gaining 14 yards on six attempts.
The Falcons (2-0, 2-0) relied on their running game and field position, gaining 217 yards overall while limiting FSU to 123. Tabyus Taylor ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 21 attempts while Jalen Boyd added 42 yards on 14 rushes.
Taylor’s two TD runs of 47 and 11 yards and Tanner Harding’s extra-point kicks gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Bobcats pulled to within seven on Walker’s 3-yard run with 9:38 to go before halftime. The score capped a 10-play, 89-yard drive in 5:06.
Notre Dame took a 16-7 lead when a snap sailed over FSU punter Shawn Bliss’s head where he fell on it in the end zone for the safety.
The Falcons then scored on a five-play, 43-yard drive capped by Napoleon Harris’s 18-yard run. The missed PAT made it 22-7 with 3:31 left in the quarter.
Frostburg State scored with 15 seconds to play before halftime on a 4-yard pass from Walker to Kyle Belack, who was the team’s leading receiver with 118 yards on eight receptions. Dayne Koontz’s second extra point capped the 8-play, 65-yard drive in only 3:10.
Harding’s 27-yard field goal were the only points of the third quarter, giving the Falcons’ a 25-14 lead.
In the fourth, a safety by the Bobcats’ Carl Igweh’s end zone sack of quarterback Isaiah Murphy helped set up Koontz’s 37-yard field goal on the ensuing drive, getting the Bobcats to within six with 8:54 to play.
Both teams would have two more possessions with Notre Dame’s resulting in punts while FSU’s were stopped by interceptions.
Frostburg’s last chance began at its own 15 with 1:54 to go. It moved to the Falcons’ 31 with eight seconds left on a pair of long passes by Walker, the first a 30-yarder to Lincoln Ikwubuo to the FSU 49 and then a 20-yarder to Jawaun Werrell to Notre Dame’s 31 following an incompletion.
After another incomplete pass, Sheppert sealed the Falcons’ victory with his end zone pick.
Josh Maxwell was the Bobcats’ leading rusher with 94 yards on 18 carries including a long of 28 yards. Ikwubuo finished with 62 receiving yards on two catches.
Notre Dame’s Murphy completed 6 of 8 for 37 yards. Zaire Mitchell had 32 yards on three receptions.
Both teams had three fumbles with the Bobcats losing one and each team punted six times but the Falcons pinned the Bobcats inside the 20 four times. Frostburg was penalized seven times for 52 yards while Notre Dame was flagged eight for 70.
Frostburg State visits West Liberty, West Virginia, Saturday evening for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Notre Dame, who visits Wheeling Thursday evening, defeated West Liberty in its opener 70-7.
