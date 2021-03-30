FROSTBURG — Freshman Sydney Theobald and sophomore Shawna Leonard both pitched complete-game shutouts as Frostburg State outscored Alderson Broaddus 11-0 overall to complete a sweep over the Battlers on Tuesday. The Bobcats won the opening game 4-0 before taking the late game 7-0 to move to 8-3 on the season.
The Bobcats got their first two runs of the afternoon during the bottom of the second when Kat Treff hit a triple that sent Sierra Sanderson and Ava Gnibus to the plate. A run from Treff was quickly added to the score when Katie Ernst struck a double giving FSU a 3-0 lead.
FSU continued the momentum when Theobald struck out the first three batters for Alderson Broaddus in the top of the third.
Frostburg added their fourth and final run of the first game in the bottom of the fourth after Sam Carver grounded out to second and sent Sanderson to the home plate for a 4-0 score.
Theobald recorded one strikeout, eight flyouts, and 11 ground outs as she threw a shutout in the game one victory.
Leonard started the Bobcats out strong in the second game, striking out the first three batters in both the top of the first and second inning.
FSU got its first run of the game in the bottom of the second when the bases were loaded and Treff was struck with a pitch sending Gnibus to the home plate.
The Bobcats added two more runs to make the score of 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Ryann Darling hit a single, scoring both Carver and Brianna Powell.
Two more runs were added to Frostburg’s score when Darling smoked a double down the third-base line sending Gnibus and Powell home, bringing the Bobcats score to 5-0 to go into the sixth inning.
During the bottom of the sixth, Treff hit a single advancing Sanderson to the third base but added a run caused by an error from left field. Ernst added the Bobcats seventh run of the second game after Emily Hughes hit a single.
Leonard tied a Frostburg record with an impressive 15 strikeouts. She also added four strikeouts looking, four flyouts, and two ground outs after throwing a shutout in the second game.
The Bobcats are back in action today for a doubleheader at home against Bowie State. The first game is set to begin at 2 p.m.
