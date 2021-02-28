FROSTBURG — Frostburg State earned its first win of the season in wet conditions at Bobcat Stadium, besting the Wheeling Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday.
The Bobcats (1-1) scored one goal in each half, with Tamino Brown pushing the first-half tally through the goalmouth and Vaughn Phillips adding the insurance strike in the waning minutes of the second.
Brown's conversion came at the 31:34 mark, when the sophomore midfielder was set up by some silky feet on the left wing from first-year Bryce Costello. Brown, with a golden opportunity inside the area, took a couple of controlled touches and fired a shot into the bottom right corner to give Frostburg a 1-0 lead.
After a series of near-misses by Wheeling to start the second half, neither team was able to create any clear-cut chances until nine minutes left in the game. That's when Bobcats senior Will Macomber picked the ball up at midfield on a counter-attack, drove at the Cardinals' defense and fed Phillips, who unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top right corner for FSU's second score.
Both teams started the game with sloppy possession as neither side was able to get used to the rainy conditions on the wet surface. Frostburg thought they had a goal on five and a half minutes, when Phillips capitalized on a mix-up between Rene Palma and Dominque Pierce. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul by Phillips.
The best opportunity for the Cardinals in the first half came on a sweetly struck volley from Alvaro Muñoz Lopez. The strike stung the hands of junior Joel Assal, as he was forced to palm the ball over for a corner.
Wheeling started the second half on the front foot, with a shot five minutes in straight at Assal from Cesar Coello. Ten minutes later, Wheeling got their closest to a goal on the afternoon as Simen Moksnes curled a ball in, forcing Assal to pedal back and tip the ball over the bar.
Frostburg State returns to action on Friday at Concord with the kick-off set for 4 p.m.
