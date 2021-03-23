FROSTBURG — After beginning the season with three consecutive losses to Chowan University, Frostburg State has swept its last two doubleheaders to improve to 4-3.
Going into today’s 2 p.m. home twinbill with Shepherd University, the Bobcats are riding a four-game win streak with their most recent sweep coming Saturday afternoon over visiting Davis & Elkins.
The Bobcats won the opener, 6-4, and took the second 1-0 on a fourth inning RBI base hit by Sierra Sanderson that scored Aliyah Ramey, who reached on a walk, from second base.
Shawna Leonard won the pitcher’s duel with the Senators’ Haley Grindstaff as both allowed only two hits. Leonard struck out 14 with only three walks. Grindstaff fanned three and walked four. She also had the Senators two hits including a double.
Ramey, with a sixth-inning double, had the Bobcats’ other hit.
In the opener, the Bobcats scored six runs in the sixth to erase a 4-0 deficit to get their third win.
Frostburg State outhit Davis & Elkins 7-5.
Trailing 4-0, the Bobcats scored six times on Katie Ernst’s RBI double, Sam Carver’s two-run double, RBI doubles by Taylor McCarty and Kennadie Batchelor and a run-scoring base hit by Ramey.
Emily Talbert, who came on in relief of starter Sydney Theobald in the fifth, got a groundout and two fly outs in the seventh to pick up her first win. She didn’t allow a hit in her three innings of work, striking out two and walking two.
Davis & Elkins’ starter Jenna Evans struck out eight without any walks and gave up four hits before Ava Willis, who took the loss, came on in relief in the sixth with the Senators up 4-3.
Seven Bobcats got hits with Ernst, Carver, McCarty and Batchelor belting doubles. Brianna Powell, Ramey and Theobald had base hits.
Kristen Malloy homered and doubled with an RBI to lead the Senators.
At Salem International on Saturday, March 13, the Bobcats rolled to 10-1 and 7-0 victories.
Theobald, with a two-hitter, and Leonard with a five strikeout three-hitter, got the complete-game victories.
The Bobcats rapped 23 hits in the two games, led by Ernst’s four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored and Batchelor’s three hits including two doubles and two RBIs. Ava Gnibus had four hits with a double — three in the second game and scored four times with an RBI. McCarty had three hits overall. Powell with two hits in the second game, tripled and finished with three RBIs.
