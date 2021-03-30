FROSTBURG — Frostburg State split its doubleheader with West Virginia State on Monday afternoon in college baseball action. The Bobcats won game one, 6-4, before dropping game two, 11-1.
James Stefanowicz got the start on the mound in game one and worked his way out of an early jam. He allowed a single and a walk to put runners at first and second with one out, but managed to get a fielder’s choice and a pop out to end the threat.
The Bobcats put three on the board in the bottom half of the inning, the first of which came across after an RBI single from Josh Netterville. Andrew Smith followed that up with an RBI single before Mitch Fyffe hit a sacrifice fly to shallow right field as Justin Jimenez tagged up and scored to make it 3-0.
The Yellow Jackets answered back with four in the top of the second inning to take a 4-3 lead, but the Bobcats responded in the bottom half of the frame when Bryce Jackson launched a two-out two-run home run over the right field fence for a 5-4 lead. The homer was Jackson’s third of the season.
From that point on, the pitching of Frostburg took over. Stefanowicz allowed only two more batters to reach base before his day concluded after six innings. The righty picked up his first career win, striking out four and allowing two earned runs.
Frostburg would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With Dhaine Blair at third base and one out in the inning, Benitez laid down a bunt to try to execute a safety squeeze. Yellow Jacket pitcher Andrew Stone charged to the ball and flipped it to the catcher, but Blair slid under the tag to give the Bobcats a 6-4 lead. Nate Vermillion earned the save by notching a 1-2-3 seventh inning to secure the victory.
West Virginia State got off to a hot start in game two, batting around and scoring nine runs in the first inning.
The lone run in the game for the Bobcats came in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Nick Trey walked to begin the inning, Benitez singled and a throwing error allowed both runners to advance into scoring position. Chase O’Dell hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Trey to score to make it 11-1.
The Bobcats (4-10) hit the road later this week as they head to Athens, West Virginia, for a doubleheader against Concord on Friday at 1 p.m.
Charleston 10 6 Frostburg State 3 0
FROSTBURG — The University of Charleston, West Virginia, swept Frostburg State Saturday afternoon at Bob Wells Field, spoiling the Bobcats’ home opener.
The Golden Eagles (11-3) won the opener 10-3 and benhind Joakim Svedhem’s complete-game two-hitter, shut out the Bobcats 6-0 in the second game.
FSU’s Josh Netterville and Bryce Jackson each had a base hit. Three Charleston players — Bryce Toussaint, James Heavilin and Braxton Boddorf — had two hits out of the team’s 10 with Heavilin and Ryan Willard both driving in two.
In the opener, the Golden Eagles erased a 1-0 deficit with a six-run fourth as Logan Campbell and Autsin Dzierwa combined on a four-hitter. Campbell, who got the win, struck out eight.
Mitchell Fyffe, with two RBIs, Bret Fogle, Ryan Roell and Netterville, who scored twice, had the Bobcats hits, all singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.