FROSTBURG — Frostburg State’s women’s swim team opened its season with a home win, defeating the Salem Tigers Friday afternoon at the Bobcat Natatorium.
Salem defeated the Bobcat men in their opener.
The women won 109-53 over the Tigers while the men lost 114-84. The women totaled seven first-place finishes, while the men ended with two of their own first-place finishes.
Junior Aubree Morris gave the women two of their first-place victories, one in 200-meter freestyle (2:25.24) and another in the 100-meter freestyle (1:05.01). Freshmen Liz Perry, Cali Kobasiar, Francesca Crevoiserat, and sophomore Rayna Cicen were a part of the victorious 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:14.21.
Senior Megan Hendershot secured a first-place finish in the 200-meter IM (2:37.81), as well as a second place in the 800-meter freestyle (11:27.25). Freshman Summer Mastandrea secured a big win for the Bobcats in the 400-meter freestyle (5:08.26). Mastandrea also came in second in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:28.21.
For the men, freshman Jackson Miller earned first place in the 100-meter backstroke (1:03.21) and took second in the 50-meter freestyle (25.90). Freshman Noah Loper broke a school record in the 200-meter IM (2:16.61) as well as taking second in the 400-meter freestyle (4:28.48). Loper’s 200 time replaces the previous school record set by Jay Gardner in 2001 (2:17.74).
Senior Anthony Giuseppetti had a pair of second place finishes in the 200-meter freestyle (2:07.15) and the 100 (56.52).
Freshman PJ Emrich also captured a pair of top-two finishes in the 100-meter butterfly (1:00.37) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:11.37). Emrich’s butterfly set a new school record previously held by Jay Ferrari in 2002 (1:01.18).
Senior Brady Peterson, Giuseppetti, Loper and Emrich placed first in the 200-meter freestyle relay (1:44.29). Sophomore Matt Costa-Shell, freshman Mason Lewis, sophomore Quincy Page, and Miller finished second in the 200-meter relay (2:02.03).
Frostburg State will host Davis & Elkins College on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.
