COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Frostburg State’s men’s and women’s swimming teams were selected to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American Teams, it was announced Tuesday morning.
FSU was one of 461 schools to receive this distinguished honor for the spring semester. The selection process was based on the grade-point average of both teams. The spring semester GPA for the women was a 3.43 while the men finished with a 3.37. Individual Scholar All-America Selections will be announced next week.
Both teams saw success in their first season at the Division II level. The women’s season was highlighted with wins over Southern Virginia and the most recent addition to the Mountain East Conference, Alderson Broaddus. The men grabbed victories against Elizabethtown and Alderson Broaddus as well.
Individually, junior Anthony Giuseppetti grabbed All-MEC honors in the 500-yard freestyle. The award concluded a stellar season as he finished with a team record in the 100-meter free. The Frederick native also added Second Team All-MEC honors in the 500 freestyle (4:44.25) and second-team honors in the 200 freestyle (1:43.69).
On the women’s side, senior Megan Culbertson ended her season with the best time in the 50-meter breaststroke at 28.08 for FSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.