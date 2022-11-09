FROSTBURG — Frostburg State Director of Athletics Troy Dell announced Jeff Horton as the Bobcats' first women's rugby coach last week.
"I am beyond excited to embrace the challenge of building the women's rugby program at Frostburg State," said Horton. "The University's commitment to investing in the development of NCAA Emerging Sports is truly admirable and I am humbled to be part of the process.
"This university has a rich history of being a high-performing academic and athletic institution. Because of this, I am confident in our ability to build a successful and sustainable rugby program for many years to come."
Horton comes to FSU from Division III Guilford College, where he led the Quakers for the past year, had an immediate impact recruiting and has seen the Quakers pick up three wins in their ongoing Fall season.
Prior to Guilford, Horton was the head coach of the women's rugby team at Division I Youngstown State.
Before that, he was the head women's rugby coach at Kent State from 2009 to 2017. During that time, the program was promoted from Division II to Division I, while picking up four conference championships and an Elite 8 appearance. In his last two years with the Golden Flash, he was named director of rugby for the university.
Horton has also spent time as an assistant with the USA Women's Rugby National Team, U24 Midwest Thunderbirds and was the director of rugby for the U24 Ohio Rugby Selects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.