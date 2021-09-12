FROSTBURG — Frostburg State men’s and women’s tennis teams opened their season at home on Saturday afternoon, with the men falling 6-1 and the women losing 7-0 to the University of District of Columbia.
For the men, freshman Matt Bolen earned the sole point on the day, defeating Fredis Ayala in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. He also paired with fellow freshman Caleb Beidle in a narrow 7-5 defeat to Ayala and Maksim Bahdanovich in doubles play. Sophomore Origen Grear also impressed, taking Zicheng Zeng the distance in three sets, but ultimately falling 6-4, 2-6, 4-6. He was able to pick up a win, however, as he and graduate Desire Johnson won their doubles match 7-5 against Zeng and Louis Mangeon.
On the women’s side, freshman Lorena Pintar battled hard against Simone Parn, but lost 7-5, 7-5. In doubles play, Pintar and junior Rabiatu Ladan took a pair of games off of Parn and Sofia Bellucco, as did juniors Betsy Hixson and Madison Toothman against Valentina Brienza and Joanna Skrzypczynska.
Both FSU teams begin the year 0-1, while UDC improves to 1-0 on both sides. The men are back in action on Saturday, September 18 as some of them will compete in the ITA Atlantic Tournament in Bloomsburg, Pa. The women return Saturday, September 25 for their ITA Atlantic Tournament in Millersville, Pa. For information and updates stay tuned at frostburgsports.com.
District of
District of Columbia 7
Frostburg State 0
Women’s Singles Competition
1: Simone Parn, D.C., def. Lorena Pintar 7-5, 7-5
2: Mariona Franco, D.C., def. Immanuella Odiong 6-0, 6-0
3: Joanna Skrzypczynska, D.C., def. Rabiatu Ladan 6-0, 6-1
4: Sofia Bellucco, D.C., def. Betsy Hixson 6-0, 6-1
5: Laura Marie, D.C., def. Shea Przywieczerski
6: Claudia Bahaman, D.C., def. Madison Toothman
Women’s Doubles Competition
1: Simone Parn/Sofia Bellucco, D.C., def. Lorena Pintar/Rabiatu Ladan 6-2
2: Mariona Franco/Laura Marie, D.C., def. Shea Przywieczerski/Immanuella Odiong 6-1
3: Joanna Skrzypczynska/Valentina Brieza, D.C., def. Betsy Hixson/Madison Toothman 6-2
District of Columbia 6
Frostburg State 1
Men’s Singles Competition
1: Zicheng Zeng, D.C., def. Origen Grear 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
2: Louis Mangeon, D.C., def. Desire Johnson 6-2, 6-0
3: Juan Estevez Hernandez, D.C., def. Caleb Beidle 6-2, 6-1
4: Mauricio Corty, D.C., def. Francis Carden 6-2, 6-3
5: Maksim Bahdanovich, D.C., def. Mason Hordubay 6-2, 6-0
6: Matt Bolen, FSU, def. Fredis Ayala 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
Men’s Doubles Competition
1: Origen Grear/Desire Johnson, FSU, def. Zicheng Zeng/Louis Mangeon 7-5
2: Juan Estevez Hernandez/Mauricio Corty, D.C., def. Mason Hordubay/Francis Carden 6-0
3: Maksim Bahdanovich/Fredis Ayala, D.C., def. Matt Bolen/Caleb Beidle 7-5
